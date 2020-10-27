Tourism campaign puts South Africans in line for huge travel discounts
South Africans are being put at the forefront of a campaign by the local travel industry to offer travel experiences at affordable prices.
The "This one is for you South Africa" initiative is the brainchild of several players in the local tourism industry, including Francois Van Binsbergen, founder and CEO of Wine Flies.
The campaign aims to offer discounts of up to 60% on local travel deals.
Van Binsbergen says before Covid-19, the tourism industry was focussed almost exclusively on international visitors:
This Covid has made us think and decide to start a campaign so that South Africans can experience these world-class activities.Francois Van Binsbergen, Founder/CEO - Wine Flies
The tourism industry was one of the worst hit when the coronavirus hit our shores in March.
It was a full stop of business. There was nothing. It really hit us hard.Francois Van Binsbergen, Founder/CEO - Wine Flies
{SPECIAL} Have you seen our amazing travel discounts? Up to 60% off on wine tours, accommodation, Kruger trips, safaris, shark cage diving, Matjiesfontein, Karoo, zip lining and more.— Wine Flies Tours (@winefliestours) August 31, 2020
Where's your spirit of adventure? Book > https://t.co/E4lltGllOW pic.twitter.com/uZpXffsoHf
Listen to the full conversation below:
