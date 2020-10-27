[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign





You either love him or you hate him.

Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego "Borat" has been described as everything from hilarious to racist and homophobic.

In 2006, Cohen's first movie featuring the fictitious journalist from Kazakhstan who visits the US, sparked outrage in the character's "home country".

The recently released sequel (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) has, however, met with the approval of Kazakhstan's tourism authority.

A new advertising campaign features visitors using Borat's catchphrase "Very nice!" to express their enjoyment of the local attractions.

Kazakhstan's authorities had been pretty much fed up with Cohen for his portrayal of a supposedly typical citizen until now, echoes advertising and branding expert Andy Rice.

They put together an advertising campaign... actually using him, if you like, as an indirect spokesperson! Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice explains why the commercial stands out and deserves his "hero" rating of the week.

The reason I like it is not just because it's current and it's clever and it's creative, but in particular because it's quite humble. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Advertising for countries - destination marketing - is often very arrogant, very ethereal with lots of superlatives... This takes the mickey out of themselves to some extent... That generates authenticity, credibility and I think a lot of warmth as well... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's take on the "Very nice!" campaign (from 6:01) as well as US election advertising:

