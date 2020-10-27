[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Will Bongani Bongo step aside?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ongama Mtimka- Political Analyst
Today at 05:46
Tracker warns, thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ron Knott-Craig
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
All eyes on Mboweni today as he delivers MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 06:40
'Right of Reply': Cell C
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zaf Mahomed
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Former Intelligence boss Mo Shaik
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mo Shaik
Today at 07:20
A global view with Peter Gastrow of Gitoc
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Gastrow - Independent Consultant And Transnational Organised Crime at ...
Today at 07:38
Tina Joematt-Pettersson : head of parliament's portfolio committee on police
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tina Joemmatt-Pettersson
Today at 08:07
Why organised crime in Cape thrives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:21
What 2 decades in SAPs taught me about crime intelligence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lobo Das Neves, International law enforcement expert
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest NPA and SAPS confusion in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum
Today at 10:08
Koketso Sachane in conversation with Political Ananlyst Aubrey Matshiqi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Today at 10:33
Koketso Sachane in conversation with Political Ananlyst Aubrey Matshiqi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Today at 11:05
PROFILE-Freeway Ministries Rehab in Retreat changing lives
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Toto Kunsunsela
Gregory Craig - Managing Director Freeway Ministries Rehab
Emile Naicker - Currently undergoing rehabilitation treatment at Freeway Ministries
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission-Non compliance from the textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign

27 October 2020 8:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.

You either love him or you hate him.

Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego "Borat" has been described as everything from hilarious to racist and homophobic.

In 2006, Cohen's first movie featuring the fictitious journalist from Kazakhstan who visits the US, sparked outrage in the character's "home country".

The recently released sequel (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) has, however, met with the approval of Kazakhstan's tourism authority.

A new advertising campaign features visitors using Borat's catchphrase "Very nice!" to express their enjoyment of the local attractions.

Kazakhstan's authorities had been pretty much fed up with Cohen for his portrayal of a supposedly typical citizen until now, echoes advertising and branding expert Andy Rice.

They put together an advertising campaign... actually using him, if you like, as an indirect spokesperson!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice explains why the commercial stands out and deserves his "hero" rating of the week.

The reason I like it is not just because it's current and it's clever and it's creative, but in particular because it's quite humble.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Advertising for countries - destination marketing - is often very arrogant, very ethereal with lots of superlatives... This takes the mickey out of themselves to some extent... That generates authenticity, credibility and I think a lot of warmth as well...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's take on the "Very nice!" campaign (from 6:01) as well as US election advertising:


This article first appeared on 702 : [VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign


