'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!'

Today at 05:10
Will Bongani Bongo step aside?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ongama Mtimka- Political Analyst
Today at 05:46
Tracker warns, thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ron Knott-Craig
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
All eyes on Mboweni today as he delivers MTBPS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 06:40
'Right of Reply': Cell C
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zaf Mahomed
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Former Intelligence boss Mo Shaik
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mo Shaik
Today at 07:20
A global view with Peter Gastrow of Gitoc
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Gastrow - Independent Consultant And Transnational Organised Crime at ...
Today at 07:38
Tina Joematt-Pettersson : head of parliament's portfolio committee on police
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tina Joemmatt-Pettersson
Today at 08:07
Why organised crime in Cape thrives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:21
What 2 decades in SAPs taught me about crime intelligence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lobo Das Neves, International law enforcement expert
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest NPA and SAPS confusion in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum
Today at 10:08
Koketso Sachane in conversation with Political Ananlyst Aubrey Matshiqi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Today at 10:33
Koketso Sachane in conversation with Political Ananlyst Aubrey Matshiqi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Today at 11:05
PROFILE-Freeway Ministries Rehab in Retreat changing lives
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Toto Kunsunsela
Gregory Craig - Managing Director Freeway Ministries Rehab
Emile Naicker - Currently undergoing rehabilitation treatment at Freeway Ministries
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission-Non compliance from the textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!'

27 October 2020 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Tito Mboweni
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Lumkile Mondi
mini budget
COVID-19
2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
2020 MTBPS

Tito Mboweni's about to change his position on debt, says analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of the tabling of the 'mini-budget'.

It's safe to say I think, no-one's going to get what they want out of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. The financial position in 2020 has gone from disastrous to worse!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The country is on tenterhooks ahead of Tito Mboweni's 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

How much wiggle room does the Finance Minister actually have?

In June, tabling the Supplementary Budget, Mboweni spoke about "unleashing" investment and growth if government could reduce its debt.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the School Of Economics And Business Science at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

The minister is about to change his position around debt.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

Our debt to GDP ratio may be approaching 100%, in a way signalling the commitment to support the economic recovery plan but at the same time to invest on infrastructure that's falling apart in South Africa... increasing debt in times of crisis is not necessarily a bad thing.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

I think around the world we're seeing governments come to terms with this; governments saying we're just going to have to borrow from the future!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The only difference between South Africa and the rest of the world, says Mondi, is our country's experiences.

Since 2009, where we have borrowed enormously for two projects specifically - Kusile and Medupi - and the capital stock is far less than the debt we've reached for it... and you can see the problem Eskom has with it in its balance sheets...

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

We remain quite skeptical - Yes, we understand the rationale for increasing debt but we are concerned about the efficiency and the returns of that investment given our recent experience around the protective equipment acquired at the beginning of the Covid crisis...

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

Mondi urges Mboweni to bring back the public sector as a partner to oversee the spending of borrowed money, given government's track record.

Listen to the enlightening discussion below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!'


