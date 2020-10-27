'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!'
It's safe to say I think, no-one's going to get what they want out of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. The financial position in 2020 has gone from disastrous to worse!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The country is on tenterhooks ahead of Tito Mboweni's 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
How much wiggle room does the Finance Minister actually have?
In June, tabling the Supplementary Budget, Mboweni spoke about "unleashing" investment and growth if government could reduce its debt.
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the School Of Economics And Business Science at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).
The minister is about to change his position around debt.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Our debt to GDP ratio may be approaching 100%, in a way signalling the commitment to support the economic recovery plan but at the same time to invest on infrastructure that's falling apart in South Africa... increasing debt in times of crisis is not necessarily a bad thing.Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
I think around the world we're seeing governments come to terms with this; governments saying we're just going to have to borrow from the future!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The only difference between South Africa and the rest of the world, says Mondi, is our country's experiences.
Since 2009, where we have borrowed enormously for two projects specifically - Kusile and Medupi - and the capital stock is far less than the debt we've reached for it... and you can see the problem Eskom has with it in its balance sheets...Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
We remain quite skeptical - Yes, we understand the rationale for increasing debt but we are concerned about the efficiency and the returns of that investment given our recent experience around the protective equipment acquired at the beginning of the Covid crisis...Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Mondi urges Mboweni to bring back the public sector as a partner to oversee the spending of borrowed money, given government's track record.
Listen to the enlightening discussion below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!'
