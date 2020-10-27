Group wants to know how SANParks uses money collected from permit fees
Users of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) are required to purchase a 'My Activity Permit' every year for activities including dog-walking, hang-gliding and paragliding, sport climbing, horse-riding, cycling, and line fishing.
Permit fees range from R115 to R625, depending on the activity, according to information on the South African National Parks (SANParks) website.
Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM) says SANParks has not been not clear about where the permit money is spent.
Mountain biker and FOTM organiser Robert Vogel says permit holders want to know where their money is used.
RELATED: Lobby group unhappy with how Table Mountain is being managed by SANParks
Furthermore, Vogel says permit holders would like to have a say in how the funds are invested back into park management.
Vogel, who's also the founder of Table Mountain Bikers, claims that many mountain users and interest groups conduct an increasing amount of maintenance work on SANParks’ behalf.
The City of Cape Town and SANParks are not open to inclusive engagements regarding the conservation of the mountain and how to improve park management, he tells CapeTalk.
There needs to be some collaborative sit down and agreement on permit fees, whether or not we like them. But that seems to not have happened because we can't get clarity from the City of Cape Town and SANParks aren't telling us when they've sat down and determined fees.Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
You've got to pay to walk a dog, ride a bike, paraglide, hang glide, ride your horse, fish.Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
We see an entity like SANParks making money in the park, and when we ask whether we can't ring-fence some of the activity permit fees for a specific activity for which that activity fee is charged, that's never a possibility.Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
The money seems to go into a central fund and then it's redispersed into the various. I don't mind subsidising a park that's not making a lot of money but I would like to see some of my money staying in the park because my activity that I am busy within the park is happening in very specific geographic location.Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
I don't see why my permit fees shouldn't be used to maintain trails, fix boardwalks, and for anti-erosion measures.Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
We know that 0 of the permits are directed into the park, they are invested indirectly but we don't know where they go. It's murky and we would like a bit of transparency.Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
Listen to Robert Vogel on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers
'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.Read More
SCA ruling a 'victory' for residents of Tshwane
Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile put the metro of Tshwane into administration back in April.Read More
Tourism campaign puts South Africans in line for huge travel discounts
The initiative aims to boost the local tourism industry while offering discounts to South Africans that won't break the bank.Read More
Calls for 100% tax hike on tobacco products
The call coincides with World Stroke Week (28 October - 3 November), which aims to raise awareness of the symptoms of stroke.Read More
Zane Kilian charged with attempted murder for William Booth assassination plot
Zane Kilian has officially become the sixth accused in the attempted murder of a well-known Cape Town defence attorney William Booth.Read More
Five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder insist they had nothing to do with it
The five suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder claimed police had the wrong suspects and refused to step into the dock.Read More
New app aims to give access to books written by Africans for Africans
Afrostory's new app will give subscribers access to 50 classic, mostly African books for less than R50.Read More
A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge
If the outbreak in the Karoo gets too large, it’ll travel to the maize fields in the Free State, warns Professor Frances Duncan.Read More
No second wave for South Africa...yet
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa admits that while Covid-19 numbers are up, SA isn't yet experiencing a second wave of the virus.Read More
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals
This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza.Read More