Group wants to know how SANParks uses money collected from permit fees





Users of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) are required to purchase a 'My Activity Permit' every year for activities including dog-walking, hang-gliding and paragliding, sport climbing, horse-riding, cycling, and line fishing.

Permit fees range from R115 to R625, depending on the activity, according to information on the South African National Parks (SANParks) website.

Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM) says SANParks has not been not clear about where the permit money is spent.

Mountain biker and FOTM organiser Robert Vogel says permit holders want to know where their money is used.

Furthermore, Vogel says permit holders would like to have a say in how the funds are invested back into park management.

Vogel, who's also the founder of Table Mountain Bikers, claims that many mountain users and interest groups conduct an increasing amount of maintenance work on SANParks’ behalf.

The City of Cape Town and SANParks are not open to inclusive engagements regarding the conservation of the mountain and how to improve park management, he tells CapeTalk.

There needs to be some collaborative sit down and agreement on permit fees, whether or not we like them. But that seems to not have happened because we can't get clarity from the City of Cape Town and SANParks aren't telling us when they've sat down and determined fees. Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain

You've got to pay to walk a dog, ride a bike, paraglide, hang glide, ride your horse, fish. Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain

We see an entity like SANParks making money in the park, and when we ask whether we can't ring-fence some of the activity permit fees for a specific activity for which that activity fee is charged, that's never a possibility. Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain

The money seems to go into a central fund and then it's redispersed into the various. I don't mind subsidising a park that's not making a lot of money but I would like to see some of my money staying in the park because my activity that I am busy within the park is happening in very specific geographic location. Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain

I don't see why my permit fees shouldn't be used to maintain trails, fix boardwalks, and for anti-erosion measures. Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain

We know that 0 of the permits are directed into the park, they are invested indirectly but we don't know where they go. It's murky and we would like a bit of transparency. Robert Vogel, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain

