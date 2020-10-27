SCA ruling a 'victory' for residents of Tshwane





The DA leader in Tshwane Mpho Mehlape-Zimu talks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about the recent Supreme Court of Appeal judgment which declared as invalid the appointment of administrators in Tshwane.

Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile put the metro into administration back in April.

All councilors have been immediately reinstated. The speaker, the chief whip, everybody's back in office. Mpho Mehlape-Zimu, DA leader - Tshwane

Mehlape-Zimu says the first order of business is to vote in a new leadership:

First and foremost our priority will be to elect the executive mayor and the committee as well. Mpho Mehlape-Zimu, DA leader - Tshwane

Mehlape-Zimu says the ruling is also a victory for the residents of Tshwane:

For months they did not have official public representatives representing them... Mpho Mehlape-Zimu, DA leader - Tshwane

Now, the people they have elected are now reinstated and they are able to hold them again to account. Mpho Mehlape-Zimu, DA leader - Tshwane

Listen to the full conversation below: