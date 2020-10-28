'Cell C remains a mobile network operator' leasing MTN towers, says Cell C CFO





Cell C shutting down its own physical network and moving over to MTN infrastructure. This is part of their massive turnaround plan.

Cell C feels its business was mischaracterised in an interview conducted on the breakfast show.

Zaf Mahomed is Chief Financial Officer at Cell C and he talks to Lester Kiewit about concerns as to how the situation was represented in Tuesday's interview.

The first point is that we have got a deliberate strategy in place to leapfrog how mobile network operators traditionally think about networks. Zaf Mahomed, Chief Financial Officer - Cell C

Mahomed suggests many reports have framed the reality of Cell C's strategy incorrectly.

A lot has been said about the demise of Cell C or those massive losses we are making. Zaf Mahomed, Chief Financial Officer - Cell C

He explains that he and Douglas Craigie Stevenson took over the company in 2019 and strategised a new path.

Demise is perhaps used a bit too strongly and that we are going to shut down our network, which is not correct. Zaf Mahomed, Chief Financial Officer - Cell C

He clarifies issues around operational turnaround and the transition period.

The transition period starts 1 January 2021 over a three-year period as Cell C switches off its towers and switch on MTN's towers.

But we will still remain a mobile network operator. Zaf Mahomed, Chief Financial Officer - Cell C

he adds that most mobile network operators lease cell towers in the current climate.

We are not in the business of putting more CAPEX in the ground. That is not our strategy. Zaf Mahomed, Chief Financial Officer - Cell C

Two infrastructure providers are sufficient, he says.

Mahomed says these changes are good for customers as there is more focus on customer service.

