State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik





What is the current state of South African law enforcement and crime intelligence services?

The former head of SA Secret Service Mo Shaik talks to Lester Kiewit on the Big Breakfast Broadcast: Crime Intelligence Edition.

Shaik has worked the intelligence trenches on the side of the ANC pre-94, and again in South Africa's democratic government, and he shares some insights with Lester Kiewit about what the job entails, and what the challenges are in this seemingly shadowy world.

During his time testifying at the Zondo Commission, Shaik made it clear that intelligence equates to power, and that having information ahead of one's competitors or rivals is invaluable.

State capture has been a catalyst in the sense that the capacity for the state to deal with crime, and the specialisation of crime that is happening in our country, has put back the institutional capacity decline on steroids. Mo Shaik, Former head of SA Secret Service

Shaik says in the early 1990s robust debates were had about the structure of the police services and law enforcement agencies.

The overall architecture or capacity we once had in 1994 no longer matches the problem we have today. Mo Shaik, Former head of SA Secret Service

The capacity of 1994 is no longer there, he says.

Where we are today, for a whole lot of reasons, and part of those reasons, and a significant part of that reason, could be state capture. Mo Shaik, Former head of SA Secret Service

What we have today is organisational design that does not fit the reality that we are meeting on the ground. Mo Shaik, Former head of SA Secret Service

He says the consequences of globalisation also includes illegal areas such as drug smuggling.

Nyope, a heroin derivative, makes its way through our borders...and maybe the time has come for specialised agencies like the South African version of the FBI. Mo Shaik, Former head of SA Secret Service

There is a general decline in this country of the concept of service and the very concept of what it is to serve. Mo Shaik, Former head of SA Secret Service

He concludes by saying there is a significant failure in a number of areas of crime intelligence, one is parliamentary oversight and the other is the role of the Inspector-General of Intelligence and the judicial supervision role.

There are a whole lot of systems of checks and balances of the intelligence systems that are in law. Mo Shaik, Former head of SA Secret Service

Listen to the interview with Mo Shaik below:

