Join us for a trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela
You will find actress Nobuhle Mahlasela on 7de Laan most week nights as Aggie in one of South Africa's favourite soapies. This Sunday though you will hear Nobuhle on your radio from 10am playing Just the Hits she has selected from the 80s and 90s.
Mahlasela is a fan of music and loves to sing but admits she will stick to acting. She is active on social media and is part of the campaign to deal stop cyberbullying.
you can follow Nobuhle on her Instagram account where she loves posting updates on fashion and getting the most out of life.
#Repost @gertjohancoetzee with @get_repost ・・・ "Dramatic, out of the box" - this is Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela's @nobuhle1 thoughts on the #kraalcouture collection.#gertWalk --- Thank you @paultilsley1 of @competentartistes for the great video teasers you produced helping me with the launch of of my #kraalcouture collection. --- #gertjohancoetzee #alwayswinning