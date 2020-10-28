Join us for a trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Koketso Sachane in conversation with Political Ananlyst Aubrey Matshiqi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi, political analyst
Today at 11:05
PROFILE-Freeway Recovery Centre in Retreat changing lives
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Toto Kunsunsela
Gregory Craig - Managing Director Freeway Ministries Rehab
Emile Naicker - Currently undergoing rehabilitation treatment at Freeway Ministries
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission-Non compliance from the textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Tito Mboweni's MTBPS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:06
Dirty cops go down: Police arrests 2 Station Commanders for alleged fraud
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at SA Police Service
Today at 12:15
Fears that housing will suffer cuts in Tito Mboweni’s mid-term budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Today at 12:27
'We've paid millions in prepaid licences, yet government ignores our pleas' - PCPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggat - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 12:37
There is no ‘after hours’ burial tariff - City sets the record straight
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 12:40
Office Cleaner becomes a property owner
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Narker - Director at Narker Properties
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Many SA govt employees are to get completely unlimited data on their phones from 1 April
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19. 28 October 2020 10:13 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely he will address the nation next week. 28 October 2020 9:41 AM
State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik The former head of SA Secret Service says overall architecture once had in 1994 no longer matches the problem SA has today. 28 October 2020 7:48 AM
View all Local
'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!' Tito Mboweni's about to change his position on debt, says analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of the tabling of the 'mini-budget'. 27 October 2020 9:12 PM
SCA ruling a 'victory' for residents of Tshwane Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile put the metro of Tshwane into administration back in April. 27 October 2020 5:58 PM
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza. 27 October 2020 8:58 AM
View all Politics
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Airports Company SA puts projects linked to increased passenger traffic on ice "I'm an eternal optimist." Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Mpumi Mpofu about Acsa's pre-Covid profit and future plans. 27 October 2020 7:38 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption. 27 October 2020 11:28 AM
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge. 27 October 2020 10:49 AM
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Deaths spike by 40% in a week, as Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark. 27 October 2020 3:07 PM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Join us for a trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela

28 October 2020 10:00 AM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Just the Hits

An hour of great songs and memories as chosen by Aggie from 7de Laan

You will find actress Nobuhle Mahlasela on 7de Laan most week nights as Aggie in one of South Africa's favourite soapies. This Sunday though you will hear Nobuhle on your radio from 10am playing Just the Hits she has selected from the 80s and 90s.

Mahlasela is a fan of music and loves to sing but admits she will stick to acting. She is active on social media and is part of the campaign to deal stop cyberbullying.

you can follow Nobuhle on her Instagram account where she loves posting updates on fashion and getting the most out of life.


28 October 2020 10:00 AM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Just the Hits

Trending

City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals

Local Politics

State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik

Local Politics

Deaths spike by 40% in a week, as Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

World

[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Malema and co-accused Ndlozi appear in court

28 October 2020 9:36 AM

Transport MEC worried about level of bribery in licensing system

28 October 2020 9:18 AM

Malema, Ndlozi back in court for allegedly assaulting officer in 2018

28 October 2020 9:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA