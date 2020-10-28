Deaths spike by 40% in a week, as Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe
Covid-19 is spiralling out of control in Europe.
The number of deaths due to the coronavirus is up by 40% compared to just a week ago.
“Intensive care units in hospitals are now beginning to fill,” said Dr Margaret Harris of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“They [healthcare workers] know that what they are going to face is going to be grim.”
Harris is hopeful the current rise in mortality won’t reach levels the Continent saw in April, due to the current wave of infections affected younger demographics.
France is starting to emerge as a European epicentre.
Daily new cases topped 50 000 over the weekend while 523 people died on Tuesday, including 235 old age home residents.
The daily death rate across Europe has gone up by 40% compared to last week.Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
France, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, and Russia are the worst-hit countries. Overall infection rates are up by a third…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
The concern is that intensive care units and hospitals will begin to fill up… Belgium is already stretched…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
In the past 24 hours, there were 360 deaths in Britain, 320 in Russia and 220 in Italy. Russia is now fourth in the number of cases, behind the US, India, and Brazil…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Fewer older people are contracting the virus; therefore, survivability has increased… Hospitals are, generally, better prepared [than at the start of the pandemic] …Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
We’re in a right old state, frankly!Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
