Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach
Fallows has scooped the Global Eye Award during this year’s STARTnet Fair at the Saatchi Gallery in London for his iconic photo of a breaching great white shark.
His winning picture, titled ‘Air Jaws’, was taken back in 2001 and has become one of the world's most famous fine art wildlife images.
The striking black and white image captures a great white shark breaching the surface of the ocean.
Fallows says he took the photo using a film camera 19 years ago. At the time, he had to anxiously wait two days before his images were processed.
The photographer says he has not been able to capture anything like the incredibly striking ‘Air Jaws’ pose since.
I think the thing that struck me most was having to take that roll of film to the processing lab in Cape Town on a Friday knowing that I had seen something pretty incredible but having to wait until the Monday to get it back.Chris Fallows, Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer
In those days, it wasn't just the case of looking at the back on the viewfinder and getting your results. It was a nervous two days and I walked into the lab in Cape Town and everyone was clapping. It was a huge relief.Chris Fallows, Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer
For me, I guess that was the start of bigger things with my photography.Chris Fallows, Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer
It's a great honour and I think, most importantly, it's a fantastic chance to showcase the magnificent wildlife of our continent.Chris Fallows, Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer
That picture was the one that got the most recognition at the Art Fair... The general consensus was that was the most impactful image.Chris Fallows, Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer
They say a picture is worth a thousand words and that one, for me, was probably worth a thousand breaches.Chris Fallows, Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer
Listen to Chris Fallows in conversation with John Maytham:
More from World
Deaths spike by 40% in a week, as Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe
"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign
Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid
The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.Read More
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting
Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side.Read More
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike
Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.Read More
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters
Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this event.Read More
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria
Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.Read More
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi
In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing.Read More
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough
SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages.Read More
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats
The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim.Read More
More from Entertainment
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre
Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre.Read More
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it
Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans that promote her books online.Read More
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.Read More
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
More than 51,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.Read More
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone
Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.Read More
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour
CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.Read More
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'
Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.Read More
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse
Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.Read More
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals
Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.Read More
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.Read More