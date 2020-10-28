[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours





Voice notes have been shared widely on WhatsApp and other platforms purporting to know that South Africa is about to return to alert level 3 of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The voice note urges citizens to stock up now while they can.

In a parliamentary Q&A session yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that this was untrue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation about the country moving to Level 3 of the lockdown. He says the rumours are not true. They were sparked after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize raised concerns about a 9% increase in COVID-19 infections over a seven-day period. pic.twitter.com/F42QQKWH3i — eNCA (@eNCA) October 27, 2020

