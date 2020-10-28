[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours
Voice notes have been shared widely on WhatsApp and other platforms purporting to know that South Africa is about to return to alert level 3 of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The voice note urges citizens to stock up now while they can.
In a parliamentary Q&A session yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that this was untrue.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation about the country moving to Level 3 of the lockdown. He says the rumours are not true. They were sparked after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize raised concerns about a 9% increase in COVID-19 infections over a seven-day period. pic.twitter.com/F42QQKWH3i— eNCA (@eNCA) October 27, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on barbs Wire below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine
The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Deaths spike by 40% in a week, as Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe
"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid
The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data
The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.Read More
Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.Read More
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'
Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.Read More
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike
Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.Read More
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?
Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.Read More
Matrics 2020: Got a bit of a sniffle; temperature a wee bit high? You fail!
If you have Covid; there’s no way to get into university next year. Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explains.Read More