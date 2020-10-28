[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine





President Cyril Ramaphosa is in quarantine.

He is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the unveiling of the new statue of the late Oliver Tambo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

There were 35 people present at the indoor event.

Everyone wore masks, except when dining or addressing guests from the podium.

Ramaphosa is, so far, asymptomatic.

It's unclear if he's been tested.

For more detail, read: President Ramaphosa in self-quarantine after guest tests positive for Covid-19 – EWN