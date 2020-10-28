Nel: NPA and SAPS must get on same page after 'leaked' doc in Meyiwa murder case





Nel, who heads AfriForum's private prosecution unit, says there seems to have been some miscommunication between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SA Police Service (SAPS) in the Meyiwa case this week.

According to Nel, the indictment submitted in court by the NPA on Tuesday suggests that Meyiwa's murder was a botched robbery.

Meanwhile, the SAPS and Police Minister seem to believe that the goalkeeper's killing may have been premeditated.

To add to the confusion, the NPA erroneously sent a document to the media which implicates singer Kelly Khumalo in the murder case.

The document mentioning Khumalo's name was released on the police’s media group, reports EWN.

Five men accused of killing Meyiwa appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the NPA has denied any miscommunication between itself and police in the case.

Advocate Nel says the law enforcement agencies need to work coherently to prosecute and convict the alleged mastermind behind Meyiwa's killing.

Advocate Gerrie Nel speaks at AfriForum press briefing on Senzo Meyiwa murder case on Oct 26 2020. Image: AfriForum's Monique Taute

The document was leaked. There's a controversy. It hasn't caused irreparable harm to the case. Let us focus on the case. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum

That mistake and the document that's all over the media, must be an indication that they are not dealing with a botched robbery. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum

With all this controversy, I wouldn't want us to lose sight of the significance of where we are at now. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum

The version that they [the NPA] are taking to court presently, is that it was a botched robbery. Now the SAPS is quite clear that they are of the opinion that this was a hit. I agree with them. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum

I have been through the evidence with SAPS. This was a hit. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum

The press release by the Minister and Commissioner of Police say the investigation is continuing... They must be investigating who the mastermind was and they would want the mastermind to appear. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum

