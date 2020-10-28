Nel: NPA and SAPS must get on same page after 'leaked' doc in Meyiwa murder case
Nel, who heads AfriForum's private prosecution unit, says there seems to have been some miscommunication between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SA Police Service (SAPS) in the Meyiwa case this week.
According to Nel, the indictment submitted in court by the NPA on Tuesday suggests that Meyiwa's murder was a botched robbery.
Meanwhile, the SAPS and Police Minister seem to believe that the goalkeeper's killing may have been premeditated.
To add to the confusion, the NPA erroneously sent a document to the media which implicates singer Kelly Khumalo in the murder case.
The document mentioning Khumalo's name was released on the police’s media group, reports EWN.
Five men accused of killing Meyiwa appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
RELATED: Five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder insist they had nothing to do with it
Meanwhile, the NPA has denied any miscommunication between itself and police in the case.
Advocate Nel says the law enforcement agencies need to work coherently to prosecute and convict the alleged mastermind behind Meyiwa's killing.
The document was leaked. There's a controversy. It hasn't caused irreparable harm to the case. Let us focus on the case.Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum
That mistake and the document that's all over the media, must be an indication that they are not dealing with a botched robbery.Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum
With all this controversy, I wouldn't want us to lose sight of the significance of where we are at now.Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum
RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on to the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel
The version that they [the NPA] are taking to court presently, is that it was a botched robbery. Now the SAPS is quite clear that they are of the opinion that this was a hit. I agree with them.Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum
I have been through the evidence with SAPS. This was a hit.Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum
The press release by the Minister and Commissioner of Police say the investigation is continuing... They must be investigating who the mastermind was and they would want the mastermind to appear.Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecutions - AfriForum
Listen to Gerrie Nel in conversation with Koketso Sachane:
More from Local
Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am
"We’re going to talk a bit of business," says Moloto. "And I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks."Read More
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.Read More
Removing corrupt cops not enough, says Gun Free SA after two brigadiers arrested
Two senior police officers have been arrested in connection with an alleged firearm licence racket in Gauteng.Read More
[WATCH] Lobby groups protest in Cape Town ahead of Mboweni's mid-term budget
Civil organisations including Equal Education are protesting outside of Parliament over drastic budget cuts expected from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.Read More
'Cell C remains a mobile network operator' leasing MTN towers, says Cell C CFO
Cell C CFO Zaf Mahomed explains the company's turnaround strategy and transition period over the next three years.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine
The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours
Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.Read More
State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik
The former head of SA Secret Service says overall architecture once had in 1994 no longer matches the problem SA has today.Read More
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers
'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.Read More
Group wants to know how SANParks uses money collected from permit fees
Lobby group Friends of Table Mountain says SANParks needs to be transparent about how it designates funds collected from permit holders.Read More