Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars
A vehicle theft syndicate is using a new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars, warns Tracker.
Scamsters, pretending to be Tracker technicians, contact clients, saying their tracking device is faulty.
They then take the client’s car for a test-drive, never to return.
Scamsters are, according to Tracker, also targeting the customers of its competitors, a claim confirmed by Netstar.
How to avoid falling prey to this new scam
-
If someone claiming to be from Tracker contacts you, ask for the “security verification questions” linked to your account.
-
If they’re unable to, phone the Tracker call centre (0860 60 50 40).
-
Remember that technicians don’t need to test drive your car.
-
Check the email address the request came from – it must be a “tracker.co.za” address.
-
If you smell fish, contact the call centre immediately.
Africa Melane interviewed Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker.
It’s a very clever scam…Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker
We have a system for picking up faulty devices… We communicate via email or SMS… We send a technician… If we call you, we’ll ask you security questions. The technician will be identifiable as a Tracker technician… Call us to verify the validity of the appointment…Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker
These scamsters are very, very convincing. They’re so smooth, and know exactly what to say…Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker
They disable the tracking device… We’re not sure if they use jammers… They’re clever, and make it difficult for us…Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
