Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars

Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: NGOs call on Cape Town beachgoers to help clean up debris from massive nurdle spill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 15:40
Oliver Stone replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Oliver Stone replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
What is the SASCOC matter all about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson - Sports reporter for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE.
Today at 16:20
Groupe Canal+ takes 6.5% stake in MultiChoice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominic Cull
Today at 16:55
Alice Toich on her show "Eat the tomatoes where you are"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alice Toich - Curator
Today at 17:05
Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:20
Residents of historic little Ebenhaeser see land restitution after nearly a decade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Odette Geldenhuys - Attorney who represented the community in the final settlement deal
Today at 17:46
Book: Lawyers in Turmoil by Owen Rogers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Owen Rogers - Author
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
what do I need to know the mini-budget and tax ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Le Roux Roelofse - Tax Director at Deloitte
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Predicting the next US President
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: PRE-RECORD Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars

28 October 2020 12:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Scam
Personal finance
Tracker
vehicle tracking
Africa Melane
scamwatch
car tracker
Netstar
car tracking
vehicle tracker
Ron Knott-Craig

A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.

A vehicle theft syndicate is using a new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars, warns Tracker.

Scamsters, pretending to be Tracker technicians, contact clients, saying their tracking device is faulty.

They then take the client’s car for a test-drive, never to return.

Scamsters are, according to Tracker, also targeting the customers of its competitors, a claim confirmed by Netstar.

How to avoid falling prey to this new scam

  • If someone claiming to be from Tracker contacts you, ask for the “security verification questions” linked to your account.

  • If they’re unable to, phone the Tracker call centre (0860 60 50 40).

  • Remember that technicians don’t need to test drive your car.

  • Check the email address the request came from – it must be a “tracker.co.za” address.

  • If you smell fish, contact the call centre immediately.

Africa Melane interviewed Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker.

It’s a very clever scam…

Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

We have a system for picking up faulty devices… We communicate via email or SMS… We send a technician… If we call you, we’ll ask you security questions. The technician will be identifiable as a Tracker technician… Call us to verify the validity of the appointment…

Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

These scamsters are very, very convincing. They’re so smooth, and know exactly what to say…

Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

They disable the tracking device… We’re not sure if they use jammers… They’re clever, and make it difficult for us…

Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


