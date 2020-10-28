Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars





A vehicle theft syndicate is using a new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars, warns Tracker.

Scamsters, pretending to be Tracker technicians, contact clients, saying their tracking device is faulty.

They then take the client’s car for a test-drive, never to return.

Scamsters are, according to Tracker, also targeting the customers of its competitors, a claim confirmed by Netstar.

How to avoid falling prey to this new scam

If someone claiming to be from Tracker contacts you, ask for the “security verification questions” linked to your account.

If they’re unable to, phone the Tracker call centre ( 0860 60 50 40 ).

Remember that technicians don’t need to test drive your car.

Check the email address the request came from – it must be a “tracker.co.za” address.

If you smell fish, contact the call centre immediately.

Africa Melane interviewed Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker.

It’s a very clever scam… Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

We have a system for picking up faulty devices… We communicate via email or SMS… We send a technician… If we call you, we’ll ask you security questions. The technician will be identifiable as a Tracker technician… Call us to verify the validity of the appointment… Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

These scamsters are very, very convincing. They’re so smooth, and know exactly what to say… Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

They disable the tracking device… We’re not sure if they use jammers… They’re clever, and make it difficult for us… Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services - Tracker

Listen to the interview in the audio below.