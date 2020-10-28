[WATCH] Lobby groups protest in Cape Town ahead of Mboweni's mid-term budget
Mboweni will table his mid-term budget review in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.
Equal Education is protesting outside Parliament in Cape Town and at the National Treasury in Pretoria demanding that Mboweni reverse drastic cuts to education funding.
The advocacy group say it's also concerned by Treasury's continued steps to cut back on social spending.
At the same time, the Assembly of the Unemployed (AoU), members of union Samwu, and other interest groups are marching against budget cuts and calling for a decent basic income grant.
Our schools have been forced to use their already overstretched budgets to provide #Covid19 necessities - which means they are unable to maintain infrastructure & unable to buy school furniture or even textbooks. #MTBPS2020 #TitoHandsOffOurEducation #BuyisaImali pic.twitter.com/02n6L3xd6c— Equal Education (@equal_education) October 28, 2020
Today, EE learner members (Equalisers), post-school youth members & parent members are picketing at @ParliamentofRSA, & at @TreasuryRSA in Pretoria, to demand that Minister of Finance, @tito_mboweni, reverse budget cuts made to the basic education earlier this year. #MTBPS2020 pic.twitter.com/u6lpa3koqk— Equal Education (@equal_education) October 28, 2020
A total of R1.7 billion was cut from school infrastructure grants alone, & a further R4.4 billion has been reallocated within these grants to cover #Covid19 expenses. #MTBPS2020 #TitoHandsOffOurEducation #BuyisaImali pic.twitter.com/yqVP5QohAx— Equal Education (@equal_education) October 28, 2020
#MTBPS20202 Assembly of the Unemployed, SAMWU back2work campaign marching against budget cuts & for a decent basic income grant and permanent employment @tito_mboweni will you listen @CryofXcluded @eNCA @SABCNews @Powerfm987 @metrofm pic.twitter.com/dkzl7AH2fQ— Dominic Brown (@DomBro90) October 28, 2020
The demands are clear, end mass unemployment, employ everyone willing and able to work, and pay a living wage. Implement a basic income grant. End budget cuts, tax the rich so that the poor can live#MTBPS2020 pic.twitter.com/a5LMuqTKJA— Dominic Brown (@DomBro90) October 28, 2020
