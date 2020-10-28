City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff
Social media posts are being shared stating that the City of Cape Town (CoCT) has hiked the after-hours rate for Janazah, the Islamic burial.
Presenter Zain Johnson says the proposal for an after-hours tariff formed part of CoCT's 2020/201 draft budget to encourage burials within formal working hours, rather than late at night. But, following community feedback the City decided not to go ahead with the proposed tariff.
Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien explains.
Earlier this week there was a resurgence of the very same message that was shared via a number of mosque and community WhatsApp groups saying that the City was wanting to apply this additional service fee for the late burials of Muslim persons.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
This, despite the fact that once community feedback had been received during the budget period, the City had scrapped the proposal completely to implement an increase at this stage, he notes.
Listen to the interview with Councillor Zahid Badroodien below:
