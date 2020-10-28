Removing corrupt cops not enough, says Gun Free SA after two brigadiers arrested
A total of 28 people have been arrested in connection with firearms licencing fraud and corruption, 17 of which are police officers.
The two police station commanders were arrested on Tuesday.
RELATED: Kinnear killing exposes deep-rooted problems linked to SAPS and firearms control
Gun Free South Africa says while arrests are encouraging, they do not get rid of the systemic weaknesses which allow gun syndicates to exist.
Gun Free South Africa's director, Adele Kirsten, says there are clearly more corrupt officials working in the SAPS central firearm registry (CFR).
Kirsten adds that the network of corruption extends beyond police officers and includes roleplayers linked to organised crime.
RELATED: Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports
The good news is that we are seeing significant movement in terms of addressing the issue of corruption in the firearms control management system. The bad news is that there are so many senior police officers involved in this.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
It also tells us that this is systemic. Even if we remove those 17 cops, it means that there are weaknesses in the system that enable corrupt cops to abuse the system.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
There's easy supply. Weapons are available if you want them, but there's also high demand... particularly on the Cape Flats.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
Police officers aren't operating on their own... They need a 'middleman' who acts as the go-between between the SAPS officers and the gang leaders.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
There are different roleplayers. Removing corrupt cops from the system isn't enough.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am
"We’re going to talk a bit of business," says Moloto. "And I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks."Read More
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.Read More
[WATCH] Lobby groups protest in Cape Town ahead of Mboweni's mid-term budget
Civil organisations including Equal Education are protesting outside of Parliament over drastic budget cuts expected from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.Read More
'Cell C remains a mobile network operator' leasing MTN towers, says Cell C CFO
Cell C CFO Zaf Mahomed explains the company's turnaround strategy and transition period over the next three years.Read More
Nel: NPA and SAPS must get on same page after 'leaked' doc in Meyiwa murder case
Advocate Gerrie Nel says the NPA and the police need to cooperate with each other to ensure that the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder is brought to book.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine
The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours
Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.Read More
State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik
The former head of SA Secret Service says overall architecture once had in 1994 no longer matches the problem SA has today.Read More
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers
'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.Read More
Group wants to know how SANParks uses money collected from permit fees
Lobby group Friends of Table Mountain says SANParks needs to be transparent about how it designates funds collected from permit holders.Read More