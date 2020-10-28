Removing corrupt cops not enough, says Gun Free SA after two brigadiers arrested





A total of 28 people have been arrested in connection with firearms licencing fraud and corruption, 17 of which are police officers.

The two police station commanders were arrested on Tuesday.

RELATED: Kinnear killing exposes deep-rooted problems linked to SAPS and firearms control

Gun Free South Africa says while arrests are encouraging, they do not get rid of the systemic weaknesses which allow gun syndicates to exist.

Gun Free South Africa's director, Adele Kirsten, says there are clearly more corrupt officials working in the SAPS central firearm registry (CFR).

Kirsten adds that the network of corruption extends beyond police officers and includes roleplayers linked to organised crime.

RELATED: Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports

The good news is that we are seeing significant movement in terms of addressing the issue of corruption in the firearms control management system. The bad news is that there are so many senior police officers involved in this. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

It also tells us that this is systemic. Even if we remove those 17 cops, it means that there are weaknesses in the system that enable corrupt cops to abuse the system. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

There's easy supply. Weapons are available if you want them, but there's also high demand... particularly on the Cape Flats. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

Police officers aren't operating on their own... They need a 'middleman' who acts as the go-between between the SAPS officers and the gang leaders. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

There are different roleplayers. Removing corrupt cops from the system isn't enough. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: