Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday (29 October).
Hi CapeTalk family! I’m back! And it’s for real this time.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
I’m excited to be into the studio tomorrow to get back to the conversations we hold so dear.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
The financial analyst turned media maven will serve her usual news, views, traffic, and everything else you need to start your day.
Tune in – or listen online – from 6:00 am to 9:00 am.
We’re going to talk a bit of business. I couldn’t let the MTBPS go by without us understanding what Minister Tito Mboweni is calling on us to do…Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks that I’ve been away, and what I can do to help.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Watch Moloto announce her return in the video below.
