Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am

Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: NGOs call on Cape Town beachgoers to help clean up debris from massive nurdle spill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 15:40
Oliver Stone replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Oliver Stone replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
What is the SASCOC matter all about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson - Sports reporter for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE.
Today at 16:20
Groupe Canal+ takes 6.5% stake in MultiChoice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominic Cull
Today at 16:55
Alice Toich on her show “Eat the tomatoes where you are”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alice Toich - Curator
Today at 17:05
Tito Mboweni’s mid-term budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 17:20
Residents of historic little Ebenhaeser see land restitution after nearly a decade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Odette Geldenhuys - Attorney who represented the community in the final settlement deal
Today at 17:46
Book: Lawyers in Turmoil by Owen Rogers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Owen Rogers - Author
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: National Treasury tables a mid-term budget speech during a global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
what do I need to know the mini-budget and tax ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Le Roux Roelofse - Tax Director at Deloitte
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Predicting the next US President
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: PRE-RECORD Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am

28 October 2020 2:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

"We’re going to talk a bit of business," says Moloto. "And I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks."

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday (29 October).

Hi CapeTalk family! I’m back! And it’s for real this time.

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

I’m excited to be into the studio tomorrow to get back to the conversations we hold so dear.

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

The financial analyst turned media maven will serve her usual news, views, traffic, and everything else you need to start your day.

Tune in – or listen online – from 6:00 am to 9:00 am.

We’re going to talk a bit of business. I couldn’t let the MTBPS go by without us understanding what Minister Tito Mboweni is calling on us to do…

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks that I’ve been away, and what I can do to help.

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Watch Moloto announce her return in the video below.


28 October 2020 2:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

