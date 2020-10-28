Capetonians urged to join nurdle spill clean-up on local beaches





Nurdles are small, translucent pellets used to make plastic products.

Over the past week, there's been a sudden increase of nurdles along the southern coastline.

Glencairn, Fish Hoek, Kommetjie, Millers Point, Muizenberg, and Scarborough beaches have been significantly affected, according to the City of Cape Town.

Bortjies, Bufflels, Dias, and Platboom beaches have also been impacted in the Cape Point reserve.

Cape Town residents are urged to help with nurdle pollution clean-up. Image: Sally Sivewright

The City and Shark Spotters have asked people to help pick up the nurdles when they are sighted on beaches.

Shark Spotters are part of a major beach clean-up operation in partnership with The Beach Co-op, Two Oceans Aquarium, and other conservation groups.

ANOTHER NURDLE SPILL? Over the past few weeks, across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, nurdles have been washing up on beaches. Last week, reports flooded in across the Western Cape showing thousands of nurdles scattered across numerous beaches. pic.twitter.com/lD1kX60Pfe — WildoceansSA (@WILDOCEANSSA) October 26, 2020

It's believed that a nurdle spill may have taken place on a vessel off of Plettenberg Bay. However, this has not been confirmed, says Shark Spotters CEO Sarah Waries.

According to Waries, the last massive nurdle spill in South Africa took place in 2017, when a container fell from a ship in the port of Durban.

Nurdles from the 2017 spill were found as far as western Australia, she says.

We anticipate that it will just keep on going like this for at least another week or two, possibly longer, where they just keep coming in with the tides as they are washing up onshore. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

They are incredibly hard to clean up... They are so small and so easy to get lost in the sand. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

We can expect to see them along our whole coastline, and probably for a long time to come. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

About a week and a half ago, we had some sporadic reports. Last Wednesday, suddenly we had massive amounts nurdles washing up, particularly on the Fish Hoek and Muizenberg beach areas. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

We have big efforts to clean the beach, then the next high tide comes in and more nurdles wash up. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

Cape Town residents are encouraged to participate in the clean-up, especially families going to beaches during the school holidays.

To participate, please make sure to do the following:

take a bucket with you to the beach

place sea water into the bucket

collect handfuls of nurdles and place in the bucket of sea water

– the nurdles will float to the top

– the nurdles will float to the top scoop the nurdles off the top with your hands or a sieve, and place in another container

label your container with the date and the beach you collected it from

If you plan to collect nurdles, please drop them off at a Shark Spotters point (either Muizenberg or Fishoek), at the Kommetjie Surf Shop or the Two Oceans Aquarium.

"Every single nurdle that is collected is important because it does have the potential to injure or kill a marine animal", Warries tells CapeTalk.

Listen to Sarah Waries on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: