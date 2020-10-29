[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?





The new Toyota Starlet 1.4 starts at R205 000.

It is, according to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, a “very decent car that makes enormous sense”.

The Starlet, according to De Siena, is safe and one of the most fuel-efficient petrol engines on the market.

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo hatchback – it needs no introduction, there are Polos everywhere - is about R10 000 more.

Pippa Hudson asked De Siena which one he recommends.

I’m impressed by Toyota’s pricing on the entry-level models; it’s below the Suzuki Baleno [the Starlet is a rebadged Baleno] … Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The price of Toyota’s warranty top-up blows my mind. You can go from a three-year warranty to six years for just over R3000! Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

I like the Starlet very much, mostly because it’s a Suzuki Baleno. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

There’s nothing wrong with the Polo. There’s a reason they sell so many of them; they make so much sense. But I can’t ignore the security risk – it’s the most hijacked car in South Africa. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

There’s a new trend of parts being stolen off them. A friend of mine owns a panel beater… he’s just replacing Polo lights all the time! … It’s tragic. The Polo is a victim of its own success… VW sells more than 3000 Polos each month… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

