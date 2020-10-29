[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?
RELATED CAR REVIEW: Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
The new Toyota Starlet 1.4 starts at R205 000.
It is, according to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, a “very decent car that makes enormous sense”.
The Starlet, according to De Siena, is safe and one of the most fuel-efficient petrol engines on the market.
Related articles:
-
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
-
-
The Volkswagen Polo Vivo hatchback – it needs no introduction, there are Polos everywhere - is about R10 000 more.
Pippa Hudson asked De Siena which one he recommends.
I’m impressed by Toyota’s pricing on the entry-level models; it’s below the Suzuki Baleno [the Starlet is a rebadged Baleno] …Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The price of Toyota’s warranty top-up blows my mind. You can go from a three-year warranty to six years for just over R3000!Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
I like the Starlet very much, mostly because it’s a Suzuki Baleno.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
There’s nothing wrong with the Polo. There’s a reason they sell so many of them; they make so much sense. But I can’t ignore the security risk – it’s the most hijacked car in South Africa.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
There’s a new trend of parts being stolen off them. A friend of mine owns a panel beater… he’s just replacing Polo lights all the time! … It’s tragic. The Polo is a victim of its own success… VW sells more than 3000 Polos each month…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 19:30].
More from MyMoney Online
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars
A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.Read More
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love
It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.Read More
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary
From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.Read More
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.Read More
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accuses IRR of bullying her
"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last
Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.Read More
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?Read More