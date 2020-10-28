The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident? A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 28 October 2020 8:25 PM
Victory for Ebenhaeser land claimants after settlement deal finally concluded 24 years after lodging their claim, the beneficiaries of the Western Cape’s largest rural land claim are finally victorious. 28 October 2020 6:28 PM
Capetonians urged to join nurdle spill clean-up on local beaches Nurdles have been washing up on beaches from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town. Residents have been urged to help with the clean-up. 28 October 2020 4:48 PM
View all Local
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased. 28 October 2020 2:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Mboweni unpacks mid-term budget review How bad are SA’s debt woes? We'll find out when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his mid-term budget review in Parliament at 2... 28 October 2020 12:47 PM
View all Politics
Govt to raise billions through tax revenue adjustments, but details sparse Should taxpayers be worried? Bruce Whitfield interviews Le Roux Roelofse (Deloitte) after the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:52 PM
The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020 28 October 2020 7:15 PM
Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am "We’re going to talk a bit of business," says Moloto. "And I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks." 28 October 2020 2:33 PM
View all Business
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption. 27 October 2020 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark. 27 October 2020 3:07 PM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Almost everything now is tracked, measured and analysed. With less than a week to go all eyes are on the US election to see if Donald Trump can win again. No surprise that the amount of data being collected and analysed is huge.

Last time the polls and many pundits got it wrong, at least the part about Trump taking the electoral college win. The assumption that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote was correct, but America actually decides who will be president based on the votes of a much smaller group designed by each state to make the final call.

In 2016, it was the votes by that smaller group that secured the White House for Trump not the popular vote.

In 2020, the question is will he be able to do it again. Besides the two men with long running models that have accurately predicted most of the previous outcomes - including 2016, film maker and ardent Democrat supporter Michael Moore realised that the polls were not reflecting the support for Trump that he was seeing in swing states that had been very negatively affected by globalisation and the previous financial crisis.

Those voters were angry and found the message of making America great again to be just the words they needed to hear to vote for someone with no political experience.

Those same voters may prove critical again, but this time the Democrats appear to have realised that they don’t just need the support in the polls, they need their supporters to go and vote.

The two models

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome.

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites.

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects.

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

The Primary Model - Trump wins

Helmut Norpoth is a professor of political science at Stony Brook University. In 1996 he first used his model based on the outcomes of elections going back to 1912 based on how a presidential candidate performed in the primaries. It draws its inspiration from the cycles first observed in sun spot activity. Norpoth explains how it relates in his TEDx talk below.

His model uses the amount of support a candidate had in their primary election to compare the relative chance of success in the actual election. His model correctly predicted the winner of the popular vote for each election from 1996. He did predict Al Gore would win in 2000 which eventually was won by George W Bush, but Gore did win the popular vote and the outcome of a very close recount decided by the courts allowed him to win the electoral college vote. It was the 4th time the two counts were not the same and considering the previous time it occurred was over a century earlier it was considered a major upset.

To the surprise of many not in the Trump camp, it would be true again in 2016 and allow Trump to beat Clinton in the electoral college vote even though Clinton had over a 2% lead in the popular vote (Gore had just a 0.5% lead)

Norporth’s model predicted Trump would win based on the Primary and so even as polls were still showing a victory for Clinton right up to the election date, the earlier prediction proved correct.

Norpoth has predicted Trump to have a 91% probability of winning in 2020.

The Keys to the White House - Biden wins

Alan Lichtman’s model uses 13 factors to determine if the incumbent or their party will retain the Presidency or lose it.

The model is based on factors that indicate the likelihood of an earthquake occurring in that when more than a certain number of factors can be detected the probability of an earthquake occurring is greater than it not occurring. In the same way when six or more of the 13 true/false statements about the incumbent presidency are false, it predicts the incumbent will lose or a political earthquake will occur.

In answering the 13 questions, 7 for this election are false which predicts an earthquake or a loss for Donald Trump and the Republican party.

A word on predictions

While the impact of the outcome might seem remote for the average South African, the winner of the US election will affect us and the world.

Likewise predictions that relate to our country, our work and even our favourite sporting teams can move us to spend lots of time and energy trying to predict what will happen.

Getting it right can be very profitable or give your career a boost if not only bragging rights about having your ear to the ground.

In most predictions we use two sets of information. What we know and what we think. The work about what we know is analytics and the work about what we think will happen is statistics.

We need both but need to remember that they work differently. Analysis of what you know might help you understand how and even why it occurred. To predict the future requires a model based on what you know and statistical methods to extend the current results into the future.

Many of us might assume what happened recently will predict what will happen next, for some scenarios that is true. Your phone uses this model to show you the apps that are running on your phone, the first one displayed is the one you most recently used. You may not have thought about it, but odds are you do most often reuse the app you most recently closed even if it is not the most often used app.

But there are many models and there is a risk you will favour the one that fits what you think happened rather than one that reflects what did happen.

This is where the quality of your predictions will be determined by the quality of your analysis rather than the accuracy of the model you used.

In the next month only one of the two men with very different models and a good track record for success in predicting presidential elections will be proved to still be correct.

The actual outcome will give one more confidence to keep the model as it is and the other to reconsider if the factors that have proved to be so indicative in the past are still a good indicators in the future.

In the same way you should routinely check your data and your analysis to determine if your preferred model for predicting successful outcomes is as good as it can be. Don't believe in your model like some long-suffering fan hoping that this season finally your team will win.


This article first appeared on 702 : The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections


28 October 2020 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:15 PM

The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

battery-charging-aa

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:15 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock indicator candlesticks 123rf business

A business bedtime story about Robinhood

7 October 2020 7:15 PM

New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recycling logo

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work

30 September 2020 7:29 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf smart home automation

Are you ready to make your home smarter?

9 September 2020 7:30 PM

The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock price line chart candlestick

How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market

2 September 2020 7:47 PM

Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invitation to fight emoji 123rf

Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?

19 August 2020 7:15 PM

You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dandelion flower

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:15 PM

The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis just ahead dark clouds thunderstorm 123rf 123rfbusiness

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:15 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dumpster Fire Bill Ward Flickr

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:15 PM

While it may feel things are getting worse they are starting to get better

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout

Business Politics

Capetonians urged to join nurdle spill clean-up on local beaches

Local

Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Germany's Merkel orders tough curbs to tame virus

28 October 2020 8:36 PM

Australia cheers end of Melbourne lockdown but virus ravages Europe, US

28 October 2020 7:59 PM

At least 1 person wounded in East Rand shootings

28 October 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA