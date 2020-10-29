Numsa loses ConCourt bid to have 733 workers reinstated in retrenchment dispute

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
The Lie of 1652: A decolonised history of land By Patric Tariq Mellet
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tariq Mellet- Author
Today at 12:56
Tech Talk: Free data for government workers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
The Lie of 1652: A decolonised history of land By Patric Tariq Mellet
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Non Alcoholic drinks get their own dedicated online retail platform
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Hilton
Caroline van Schalkwyk
Today at 13:33
World's loneliest elephant finally has a new home arranged for him
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Miles - Operations Director at Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - Wills Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides - Head Of Operations at Capital Legacy
Today at 14:40
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 15:10
Is Canal+ taking over Multichoice?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 15:20
Bridge House School and Digemy join forces to launch ConnectEd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Cowling
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Beyond Our Voices virtual lunch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracy Going - an award-winning former TV and radio news anchor.
Today at 16:10
France imposes new national lockdown as virus deaths mount
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elaine Cobbe
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde's Weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Book: Val McDermid's latest novel "Still Life"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Today at 18:13
??????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to manufacture time in your business so that you spend more time leading and less time doing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How should investors deal with political uncertainties ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Drug addicts build rehab while rebuilding their lives The Freeway Recovery Centre in Retreat provides support to local drug addicts looking to find recovery from addiction. 29 October 2020 11:29 AM
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident? A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 28 October 2020 8:25 PM
Victory for Ebenhaeser land claimants after settlement deal finally concluded 24 years after lodging their claim, the beneficiaries of the Western Cape’s largest rural land claim are finally victorious. 28 October 2020 6:28 PM
View all Local
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased. 28 October 2020 2:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Mboweni unpacks mid-term budget review How bad are SA’s debt woes? We'll find out when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his mid-term budget review in Parliament at 2... 28 October 2020 12:47 PM
View all Politics
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers "We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus). 29 October 2020 11:28 AM
Numsa loses ConCourt bid to have 733 workers reinstated in retrenchment dispute The Constitutional Court has ruled that an employer may retrench its employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to em... 29 October 2020 11:20 AM
Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa "Luiperd is bigger than Brulpadda," says Africa New Energies’ Stephen Larkin. "This couldn’t have come at a better time for SA." 29 October 2020 9:26 AM
View all Business
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption. 27 October 2020 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Numsa loses ConCourt bid to have 733 workers reinstated in retrenchment dispute

29 October 2020 11:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Constitutional Court
NUMSA
Union
Jobs
Retrenchment
Aveng Trident Steel

The Constitutional Court has ruled that an employer may retrench its employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts.

In March this year, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) approached the Constitutional Court to seek the reinstatement of 733 workers who were retrenched by Aveng Trident Steel.

The employer issued a Section 189 notice in 2014, informing workers of its plans to restructure the company, due to operational requirements after a decline in the steel industry.

More than 700 employees were retrenched by Aveng Trident Steel in 2015 after they refused to accept an offer of alternative employment.

Numsa attempted to challenge the matter on behalf of its members, arguing that they were unfairly dismissed, in terms of the Labour Relations Act.

The union lost two previous legal challenges at the Labour Court, and the Labour Appeals Court before approaching the ConCourt.

Now the Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of Aveng Trident Steel, upholding the previous rulings which found that the dismissal of the workers was fair.

Employment attorney Andre Vlok says the ConCourt judgment serves as an important lesson for all labour unions when dealing with retrenchment processes.

It's a clarion call for unions to approach this type of negotiation very responsibly.

Andre Vlok, Employment attorney

Numsa's argument was that Aveng was trying to hide a dismissal, for the employee's refusal to accept amended working conditions, as a retrenchment.

Andre Vlok, Employment attorney

The Constitutional Court just confirms the previous decisions by the lower courts.

Andre Vlok, Employment attorney

The Constitutional Court agreed with Aveng that it was a retrenchment, it was a proper termination of employment for operational requirements.

Andre Vlok, Employment attorney

Constitutional Court handed down judgment on Tuesday 27 October. You can read the full judgment here.

Listen to Andre Vlok on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


29 October 2020 11:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Constitutional Court
NUMSA
Union
Jobs
Retrenchment
Aveng Trident Steel

More from Business

Chicken funny 123rf

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

29 October 2020 11:28 AM

"We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil gas energy lng 123rfbusiness 123rf

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

29 October 2020 9:26 AM

"Luiperd is bigger than Brulpadda," says Africa New Energies’ Stephen Larkin. "This couldn’t have come at a better time for SA."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-insurancejpg

What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?

28 October 2020 8:25 PM

A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty piggy bank broke 123rfbusiness 123rf

Govt to raise billions through tax revenue adjustments, but details sparse

28 October 2020 7:52 PM

Should taxpayers be worried? Bruce Whitfield interviews Le Roux Roelofse (Deloitte) after the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf US Elections 2020

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:15 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201028 Mboweni1

SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout

28 October 2020 7:08 PM

Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-in-the-capetalk-studiojpg

Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am

28 October 2020 2:33 PM

"We’re going to talk a bit of business," says Moloto. "And I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

[WATCH LIVE] Mboweni unpacks mid-term budget review

28 October 2020 12:47 PM

How bad are SA’s debt woes? We'll find out when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his mid-term budget review in Parliament at 2pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car vehicle theft 123rf

Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars

28 October 2020 12:25 PM

A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-city-skyline-123rf

'Cell C remains a mobile network operator' leasing MTN towers, says Cell C CFO

28 October 2020 11:25 AM

Cell C CFO Zaf Mahomed explains the company's turnaround strategy and transition period over the next three years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Business

Drug addicts build rehab while rebuilding their lives

Local

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

Business

EWN Highlights

I have no regrets working with the Guptas - Duduzane Zuma

29 October 2020 11:52 AM

Malema, Ndlozi lawyer try to portray Venter as an unreliable witness

29 October 2020 11:45 AM

Health MEC blasts Mboweni for Tygerberg Hospital 'racially segregated' claim

29 October 2020 11:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA