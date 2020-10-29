Drug addicts build rehab while rebuilding their lives
A local drug rehabilitation centre providing life-changing support for addicts is celebrating after a securing land to expand on its existing recovery program.
The Freeway Recovery Centre drug and alcohol rehab facility in Retreat offers help and support for addicts wanting a better way of life through a 12 -step recovery programme, one-on-one counselling and group therapy sessions.
The centre now wants to expand its skills development program, which aims to equip clients with practical life skills.
CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane spoke to the centre's fundraising and marketing manager Toto Kunsunsela and director Gregory Craig - both of whom are also recovering addicts.
We understand where our beneficiaries are coming from because we've been their ourselves.Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre
Our vision of what we want to do with this land is our skills development training.Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre
Once the beneficiaries complete the program, what do they do? Some of them don't even have a matric certificate or any practical skills.Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre
The centre has recently been working with local cement supplier PPC who've been teaching the clients how to make bricks.
Centre director Gregory Daniels, is a former drug addict and gangster who uses his own life experience to help other addicts:
I started dealing in drugs and basically me destroying my neighbourhood and the community.Gregory Daniels, Director - Freeway Recovery Centre
Daniels got clean from drugs in 2011, since then he's dedicated his life to helping others dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.
Emile Naiker is one of the current beneficiaries of the recovery program.
He says his life has changed since he walked through the doors of the facility back in September:
Recovery is happening. I'm working the program. For a long time I did not know how to live a normal life.Emile Naiker, Beneficiary - Freeway Recovery Centre
It's all about dealing with life, and this place gives you the tools to do that.Emile Naiker, Beneficiary - Freeway Recovery Centre
Retreat is known for gangsterism, it's known for violence, addiction. Seeing what the Freeway Ministry is doing in this community is unbelievable.Emile Naiker, Beneficiary - Freeway Recovery Centre
Find out more about the Freeway Recovery Centre by clicking here:
Listen to the full conversation with the Freeway Recovery Centre by clicking below:
