'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)





Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a huge asteroid and it's heading straight towards earth!

Scientists have identified the ominously named 'God of Chaos' - which is shown to be on a steady trajectory to our planet.

UK Correspondent Adam Gilchrist

God of Chaos is not a great name! Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

This astroid is about the size of the Empire State Building Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

But there's no need to panic just yet.

According to the experts, the massive space rock is unlikely to make contact for 48 years.

Previously scientists have said it would come close-ish, as in 20 000 miles away, close than the moon...now they saying it could possibly hit us in the year 2068. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

What is an asteroid?

An asteroid is a small rocky body that orbits the Sun. Most are found in the asteroid belt (between Mars and Jupiter) but they can be found anywhere (including in a path that can impact Earth) - Nasa

Listen to The World View with Adam Gilchrist by clicking below: