Sapu 'shocked' as Saps named one of the biggest casualties of Mboweni's budget
A day after his mid-term budget and finance minister Tito Mboweni is under fire for his plans which will effectively see him 'robbing Peter to pay Paul.'
Mboweni delivered the 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
Government wants to slash spending by R300 billion over the next three years and the planned spending cuts mean the police will become one of the biggest casualties.
That department will lose over R1.6 million from its budget in order to help the government shore up beleaguered South African Airways (SAA).
Sapu spokesperson Oscar Skommere says the union is shocked by the cuts at a time when the department is already under-resourced:
When you don't give the police resources but you still expect them to do a good job, I don't' know what exactly the minister of finance is doing.Oscar Skommere, National Spokesperson - South African Police Union (Sapu)
Police are forever being blamed for not doing a good job...if the budget is being cut it really gives us a problemOscar Skommere, National Spokesperson - South African Police Union (Sapu)
Listen to the full conversation below:
