Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers
Women and children will bear the brunt of government's decision to end the child support grant top-ups introduced earlier this year in response to the Covid-19 crisis.
That's according to civil society group Black Sash who had previously called on government to extend the grant indefinitely.
During his mid-term budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced that while top-ups would not continue past November, the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant will be extended to the end of January.
It's better than nothing at all...Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash
The food poverty line is R585 and the Covid grant at R350 is below that poverty line.Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash
BREAKING: CALS and @black_sash will be in urgent court tomorrow challenging the decision to end the #COVID19 Caregiver Grant. We believe this is essential social relief during the current state of disaster #PayTheGrants #SASSA #HandsOffOurGrants pic.twitter.com/2ITJjwoBxt— CALS (@CALS_ZA) October 29, 2020
Black Sash is now heading to court to challenge government to extend the top-up to the caregiver's grant:
It is a state obligation to provide income to those that can't.Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash
While we are still in a disaster and it's a humanitarian crisis, there is an obligation on government.Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash
Listen to the full conversation below:
