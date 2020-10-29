Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers

29 October 2020 1:48 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Black Sash
covid 19 relief grant
top up grants

Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan.

Women and children will bear the brunt of government's decision to end the child support grant top-ups introduced earlier this year in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

That's according to civil society group Black Sash who had previously called on government to extend the grant indefinitely.

During his mid-term budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced that while top-ups would not continue past November, the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant will be extended to the end of January.

It's better than nothing at all...

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash

The food poverty line is R585 and the Covid grant at R350 is below that poverty line.

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash

Black Sash is now heading to court to challenge government to extend the top-up to the caregiver's grant:

It is a state obligation to provide income to those that can't.

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash

While we are still in a disaster and it's a humanitarian crisis, there is an obligation on government.

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, National Advocacy Manager - Black Sash

Listen to the full conversation below:


