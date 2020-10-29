Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too





There are angels among us!

Massimo's pizza in Hout Bay gives their customers a chance to “pay it forward” by pre-buying a slice of pizza which Massimo's will "bank" for someone in need.

You can also “pay it forward” when ordering takeaways.

The famed restaurant has, so far, given pizzas – paid for by their generous, full-bellied customers - to these people and organisations:

Victims of fire, floods, and storms

James House (youth and community support)

Hout Bay CARES (alcohol and other drug rehabilitation)

Workspace (upskilling unemployed Hout Bay locals)

Little Angels crèche (Hangberg)

On Monday , a diner added R4000 as a “pay it forward” to their bill, reported EatOut.

In other words, that diner bough 66 pizzas to feed hungry Hout Bay mouths.

Last year, Massimo’s famously donated more than 700 pizzas to feed locals in need.

Koketso Sachane interviewed Massimo’s owner, Massimo Orione.

Hout Bay is a special place… You have the whole of South Africa here… Now [after surviving leukaemia] , I appreciate life more. It’s time to give back… Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

We have different charities that we support [in addition to ‘pay it forward’] … Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

We feel bad because we can’t give to everybody – there are so many! There are always reasons to give in Hout Bay; fires happen so often, then we make pizza for the people without houses, and the firemen… Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

The more you do good, the more you show others they can do it! Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

We were still cooking for charities [when the lockdown shut them down] … Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

It [giving] is good for my heart! … I feel good… Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

Lost faith in humanity? Listen to the interview in the audio below.