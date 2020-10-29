Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too
There are angels among us!
Massimo's pizza in Hout Bay gives their customers a chance to “pay it forward” by pre-buying a slice of pizza which Massimo's will "bank" for someone in need.
You can also “pay it forward” when ordering takeaways.
The famed restaurant has, so far, given pizzas – paid for by their generous, full-bellied customers - to these people and organisations:
-
Victims of fire, floods, and storms
-
James House (youth and community support)
-
Hout Bay CARES (alcohol and other drug rehabilitation)
-
Workspace (upskilling unemployed Hout Bay locals)
-
Little Angels crèche (Hangberg)
On Monday , a diner added R4000 as a “pay it forward” to their bill, reported EatOut.
In other words, that diner bough 66 pizzas to feed hungry Hout Bay mouths.
Last year, Massimo’s famously donated more than 700 pizzas to feed locals in need.
Koketso Sachane interviewed Massimo’s owner, Massimo Orione.
Hout Bay is a special place… You have the whole of South Africa here… Now [after surviving leukaemia] , I appreciate life more. It’s time to give back…Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s
We have different charities that we support [in addition to ‘pay it forward’] …Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s
We feel bad because we can’t give to everybody – there are so many! There are always reasons to give in Hout Bay; fires happen so often, then we make pizza for the people without houses, and the firemen…Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s
The more you do good, the more you show others they can do it!Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s
We were still cooking for charities [when the lockdown shut them down] …Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s
It [giving] is good for my heart! … I feel good…Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s
Lost faith in humanity? Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money
The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozone treatments are a scam.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?
The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.Read More
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers
"We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus).Read More
Numsa loses ConCourt bid to have 733 workers reinstated in retrenchment dispute
The Constitutional Court has ruled that an employer may retrench its employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts.Read More
Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa
"Luiperd is bigger than Brulpadda," says Africa New Energies’ Stephen Larkin. "This couldn’t have come at a better time for SA."Read More
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?
A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Govt to raise billions through tax revenue adjustments, but details sparse
Should taxpayers be worried? Bruce Whitfield interviews Le Roux Roelofse (Deloitte) after the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections
Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020Read More
More from Local
Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers
Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan.Read More
Sapu 'shocked' as Saps named one of the biggest casualties of Mboweni's budget
The police will lose over R1.6 million in order to help the government bailout the beleaguered South African Airways (SAA).Read More
Drug addicts build rehab while rebuilding their lives
The Freeway Recovery Centre in Retreat provides support to local drug addicts looking to find recovery from addiction.Read More
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?
A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Victory for Ebenhaeser land claimants after settlement deal finally concluded
24 years after lodging their claim, the beneficiaries of the Western Cape’s largest rural land claim are finally victorious.Read More
Capetonians urged to join nurdle spill clean-up on local beaches
Nurdles have been washing up on beaches from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town. Residents have been urged to help with the clean-up.Read More
Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am
"We’re going to talk a bit of business," says Moloto. "And I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks."Read More
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.Read More
Removing corrupt cops not enough, says Gun Free SA after two brigadiers arrested
Two senior police officers have been arrested in connection with an alleged firearm licence racket in Gauteng.Read More
[WATCH] Lobby groups protest in Cape Town ahead of Mboweni's mid-term budget
Civil organisations including Equal Education are protesting outside of Parliament over drastic budget cuts expected from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks
Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks.Read More
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozone treatments are a scam.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?
The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.Read More
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars
A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.Read More
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers
'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.Read More
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof
UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption.Read More
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love
It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.Read More
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO
Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inbound tourism.Read More
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.Read More
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
More than 51,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.Read More