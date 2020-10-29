Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Esoteric Folklore
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan. 29 October 2020 1:48 PM
Sapu 'shocked' as Saps named one of the biggest casualties of Mboweni's budget The police will lose over R1.6 million in order to help the government bailout the beleaguered South African Airways (SAA). 29 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Local
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb. 29 October 2020 7:37 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
View all Politics
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozo... 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers "We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus). 29 October 2020 11:28 AM
View all Business
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too

29 October 2020 3:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hunger
Hout Bay
Restaurant
Charity
The Kieno Kammies Show
Pizza
Koketso Sachane
dining
Massimo's
pay it forward
paying it forward
Massimo Orione

Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you!

There are angels among us!

Massimo's pizza in Hout Bay gives their customers a chance to “pay it forward” by pre-buying a slice of pizza which Massimo's will "bank" for someone in need.

You can also “pay it forward” when ordering takeaways.

The famed restaurant has, so far, given pizzas – paid for by their generous, full-bellied customers - to these people and organisations:

  • Victims of fire, floods, and storms

  • James House (youth and community support)

  • Hout Bay CARES (alcohol and other drug rehabilitation)

  • Workspace (upskilling unemployed Hout Bay locals)

  • Little Angels crèche (Hangberg)

On Monday , a diner added R4000 as a “pay it forward” to their bill, reported EatOut.

In other words, that diner bough 66 pizzas to feed hungry Hout Bay mouths.

Last year, Massimo’s famously donated more than 700 pizzas to feed locals in need.

Koketso Sachane interviewed Massimo’s owner, Massimo Orione.

Hout Bay is a special place… You have the whole of South Africa here… Now [after surviving leukaemia] , I appreciate life more. It’s time to give back…

Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

We have different charities that we support [in addition to ‘pay it forward’] …

Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

We feel bad because we can’t give to everybody – there are so many! There are always reasons to give in Hout Bay; fires happen so often, then we make pizza for the people without houses, and the firemen…

Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

The more you do good, the more you show others they can do it!

Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

We were still cooking for charities [when the lockdown shut them down] …

Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

It [giving] is good for my heart! … I feel good…

Massimo Orione, owner - Massimo’s

Lost faith in humanity? Listen to the interview in the audio below.


29 October 2020 3:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hunger
Hout Bay
Restaurant
Charity
The Kieno Kammies Show
Pizza
Koketso Sachane
dining
Massimo's
pay it forward
paying it forward
Massimo Orione

More from Business

20182210 VBS_9.jpg

VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money

29 October 2020 7:37 PM

The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'

29 October 2020 6:51 PM

Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ozone-therapy-skin-salonpng

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozone treatments are a scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toyota-vs-vwjpg

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?

29 October 2020 1:07 PM

The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken funny 123rf

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

29 October 2020 11:28 AM

"We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180306-concourtedjpg

Numsa loses ConCourt bid to have 733 workers reinstated in retrenchment dispute

29 October 2020 11:20 AM

The Constitutional Court has ruled that an employer may retrench its employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil gas energy lng 123rfbusiness 123rf

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

29 October 2020 9:26 AM

"Luiperd is bigger than Brulpadda," says Africa New Energies’ Stephen Larkin. "This couldn’t have come at a better time for SA."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-insurancejpg

What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?

28 October 2020 8:25 PM

A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty piggy bank broke 123rfbusiness 123rf

Govt to raise billions through tax revenue adjustments, but details sparse

28 October 2020 7:52 PM

Should taxpayers be worried? Bruce Whitfield interviews Le Roux Roelofse (Deloitte) after the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf US Elections 2020

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:15 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

maponya-mall-grantsjpg

Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers

29 October 2020 1:48 PM

Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three policemen police officers South African Police Service Saps 123rf

Sapu 'shocked' as Saps named one of the biggest casualties of Mboweni's budget

29 October 2020 1:15 PM

The police will lose over R1.6 million in order to help the government bailout the beleaguered South African Airways (SAA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6c99a4ee-b1bc-4876-a080-a6f679e03596jpg

Drug addicts build rehab while rebuilding their lives

29 October 2020 11:29 AM

The Freeway Recovery Centre in Retreat provides support to local drug addicts looking to find recovery from addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-insurancejpg

What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?

28 October 2020 8:25 PM

A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape farms Vredendal

Victory for Ebenhaeser land claimants after settlement deal finally concluded

28 October 2020 6:28 PM

24 years after lodging their claim, the beneficiaries of the Western Cape’s largest rural land claim are finally victorious.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nurdles-beachjpg

Capetonians urged to join nurdle spill clean-up on local beaches

28 October 2020 4:48 PM

Nurdles have been washing up on beaches from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town. Residents have been urged to help with the clean-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-in-the-capetalk-studiojpg

Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am

28 October 2020 2:33 PM

"We’re going to talk a bit of business," says Moloto. "And I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muslim cemetery

City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff

28 October 2020 2:00 PM

Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gun-metal-barrel-34552-1jpg

Removing corrupt cops not enough, says Gun Free SA after two brigadiers arrested

28 October 2020 1:56 PM

Two senior police officers have been arrested in connection with an alleged firearm licence racket in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

equal-educationjfif

[WATCH] Lobby groups protest in Cape Town ahead of Mboweni's mid-term budget

28 October 2020 12:36 PM

Civil organisations including Equal Education are protesting outside of Parliament over drastic budget cuts expected from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks

29 October 2020 5:17 PM

Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ozone-therapy-skin-salonpng

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozone treatments are a scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toyota-vs-vwjpg

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?

29 October 2020 1:07 PM

The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car vehicle theft 123rf

Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars

28 October 2020 12:25 PM

A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160316SA-Airlink.jpg

Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers

27 October 2020 6:52 PM

'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof

27 October 2020 11:28 AM

UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy family dancing 123rf

How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love

27 October 2020 10:49 AM

It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO

26 October 2020 5:58 PM

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inbound tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miss-sa-shudu-musidajpg

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

25 October 2020 10:18 AM

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katlego-maboe-facebook-pic-an-hour-withjpg

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

24 October 2020 3:23 PM

More than 51,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

World

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

Business

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Business

EWN Highlights

Zille must learn to live with low political profile - Ex-DA Fedco chair Gibson

29 October 2020 7:24 PM

Saudi Arabia 'strongly condemns' knife attack in France

29 October 2020 6:46 PM

Blowout US GDP report offers boon to Trump amid pandemic

29 October 2020 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA