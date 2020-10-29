



Social media app TikTok is wildly popular across the globe.

At last count it's available in 75 languages in 150 markets.

RELATED: Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

Now TikTok's announced a partnership with influencer marketing platform Webfluential.com to collaborate with content creators on the African continent.

“We selected Webfluential as our partner in Africa to scale our offering to more African brands and agencies".

Bruce Whitfield chats to Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.

We connect brands from anywhere in the world with influencers, also from anywhere in the world. Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

Silberman highlights Tiktok's enormous growth over the last two years.

The latest report was over 2 billion downloads in April of this year. Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

The centre of their platform revolves around their creatives, or influencers... and in Africa, our platform has access to over 500 million consumers through our network of influencers. Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

We partnered with TikTok to scale the ability for brands and agencies to actually work with creatives on TikTok. Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

Since starting off with celebrities, the world of influencers is evolving to include different levels.

This means influencers across all spectrums can now actually earn a living, Silberman says.

We call this the creator economy which is driving many different new types of businesses... If you're passionate about a particular topic and you're creating content or thought leadership around that topic then your audience is tuning in for your expertise... Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

For more on the role of influencers, listen to the interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company