TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Esoteric Folklore
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan. 29 October 2020 1:48 PM
Sapu 'shocked' as Saps named one of the biggest casualties of Mboweni's budget The police will lose over R1.6 million in order to help the government bailout the beleaguered South African Airways (SAA). 29 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Local
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb. 29 October 2020 7:37 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
View all Politics
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozo... 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
View all Business
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Africa

TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company

29 October 2020 8:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
influencer marketing
social media influencers
TikTok
Webfluential
Ryan Silberman
Webfluential.com

You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.

Social media app TikTok is wildly popular across the globe.

At last count it's available in 75 languages in 150 markets.

RELATED: Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

Now TikTok's announced a partnership with influencer marketing platform Webfluential.com to collaborate with content creators on the African continent.

“We selected Webfluential as our partner in Africa to scale our offering to more African brands and agencies".

Bruce Whitfield chats to Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.

We connect brands from anywhere in the world with influencers, also from anywhere in the world.

Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

Silberman highlights Tiktok's enormous growth over the last two years.

The latest report was over 2 billion downloads in April of this year.

Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

The centre of their platform revolves around their creatives, or influencers... and in Africa, our platform has access to over 500 million consumers through our network of influencers.

Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

We partnered with TikTok to scale the ability for brands and agencies to actually work with creatives on TikTok.

Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

Since starting off with celebrities, the world of influencers is evolving to include different levels.

This means influencers across all spectrums can now actually earn a living, Silberman says.

We call this the creator economy which is driving many different new types of businesses... If you're passionate about a particular topic and you're creating content or thought leadership around that topic then your audience is tuning in for your expertise...

Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential

For more on the role of influencers, listen to the interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company


29 October 2020 8:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
influencer marketing
social media influencers
TikTok
Webfluential
Ryan Silberman
Webfluential.com

More from Business

happy-moneyjpg

Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things

29 October 2020 8:43 PM

There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182210 VBS_9.jpg

VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money

29 October 2020 7:37 PM

The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'

29 October 2020 6:51 PM

Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ozone-therapy-skin-salonpng

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozone treatments are a scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hearshaped pizza 123rf

Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too

29 October 2020 3:18 PM

Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toyota-vs-vwjpg

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?

29 October 2020 1:07 PM

The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken funny 123rf

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

29 October 2020 11:28 AM

"We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180306-concourtedjpg

Numsa loses ConCourt bid to have 733 workers reinstated in retrenchment dispute

29 October 2020 11:20 AM

The Constitutional Court has ruled that an employer may retrench its employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil gas energy lng 123rfbusiness 123rf

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

29 October 2020 9:26 AM

"Luiperd is bigger than Brulpadda," says Africa New Energies’ Stephen Larkin. "This couldn’t have come at a better time for SA."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-insurancejpg

What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?

28 October 2020 8:25 PM

A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

happy-moneyjpg

Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things

29 October 2020 8:43 PM

There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks

29 October 2020 5:17 PM

Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ozone-therapy-skin-salonpng

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozone treatments are a scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hearshaped pizza 123rf

Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too

29 October 2020 3:18 PM

Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toyota-vs-vwjpg

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?

29 October 2020 1:07 PM

The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car vehicle theft 123rf

Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars

28 October 2020 12:25 PM

A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160316SA-Airlink.jpg

Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers

27 October 2020 6:52 PM

'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof

27 October 2020 11:28 AM

UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy family dancing 123rf

How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love

27 October 2020 10:49 AM

It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO

26 October 2020 5:58 PM

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inbound tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

rainbow-flag-lgbtiq-lgbt-lgbti-gay-rights-homosexuality-law-gavel-court-123rf

Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week

26 October 2020 12:40 PM

A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag dagga cannabis marijuana 123rfbusiness 123rf

Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry

23 October 2020 10:51 AM

The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bubu-ogisipng

Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story

21 October 2020 4:15 PM

Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria

21 October 2020 1:25 PM

Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough

13 October 2020 2:56 PM

Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the Western African nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clowns-without-borders-sajpg

Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again

9 October 2020 4:02 PM

Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

34a6f903-dbf4-452f-ad0a-f42d2e32ec46.jpg

Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

8 October 2020 8:28 PM

Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

5 October 2020 2:48 PM

Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

World

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

Business

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Business

EWN Highlights

Zille must learn to live with low political profile - Ex-DA Fedco chair Gibson

29 October 2020 7:24 PM

Saudi Arabia 'strongly condemns' knife attack in France

29 October 2020 6:46 PM

Blowout US GDP report offers boon to Trump amid pandemic

29 October 2020 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA