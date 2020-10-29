TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company
Social media app TikTok is wildly popular across the globe.
At last count it's available in 75 languages in 150 markets.
RELATED: Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
Now TikTok's announced a partnership with influencer marketing platform Webfluential.com to collaborate with content creators on the African continent.
“We selected Webfluential as our partner in Africa to scale our offering to more African brands and agencies".
Bruce Whitfield chats to Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.
We connect brands from anywhere in the world with influencers, also from anywhere in the world.Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential
Silberman highlights Tiktok's enormous growth over the last two years.
The latest report was over 2 billion downloads in April of this year.Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential
The centre of their platform revolves around their creatives, or influencers... and in Africa, our platform has access to over 500 million consumers through our network of influencers.Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential
We partnered with TikTok to scale the ability for brands and agencies to actually work with creatives on TikTok.Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential
Since starting off with celebrities, the world of influencers is evolving to include different levels.
This means influencers across all spectrums can now actually earn a living, Silberman says.
We call this the creator economy which is driving many different new types of businesses... If you're passionate about a particular topic and you're creating content or thought leadership around that topic then your audience is tuning in for your expertise...Ryan Silberman, CEO - Webfluential
For more on the role of influencers, listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company
More from Business
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money
The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozone treatments are a scam.Read More
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too
Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you!Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?
The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.Read More
'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers
"We didn’t go to the bank. I vendor-financed it, forcing me to stay involved in the business," says Angus McIntosh (Farmer Angus).Read More
Numsa loses ConCourt bid to have 733 workers reinstated in retrenchment dispute
The Constitutional Court has ruled that an employer may retrench its employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts.Read More
Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa
"Luiperd is bigger than Brulpadda," says Africa New Energies’ Stephen Larkin. "This couldn’t have come at a better time for SA."Read More
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?
A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks
Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks.Read More
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozone treatments are a scam.Read More
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too
Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you!Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?
The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.Read More
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars
A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.Read More
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers
'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.Read More
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof
UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption.Read More
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love
It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.Read More
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO
Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inbound tourism.Read More
More from Africa
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week
A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality.Read More
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry
The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023.Read More
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia
A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.Read More
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story
Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is.Read More
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria
Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.Read More
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough
Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the Western African nation.Read More
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again
Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.Read More
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license
Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.Read More
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch
Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.Read More
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More