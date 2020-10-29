Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks

29 October 2020 5:17 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Drinks
non-alcoholic
Drink Nil
alcohol-free

Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks.

Cape Town-based marketing strategists, Caroline Van Schalkwyk and Fiona Hilton, are the brains behind the new e-commerce platform called Drink Nil.

Drink Nil offers a range of alcohol-free and non-alcoholic beverages, from big established brands to craft and bespoke local producers.

The retail website over 85 options, ranging from de-alcoholised wines, gins, bubblies, spirits, mocktails, tonics, ciders, and beers.

The platform caters to a mix of customers who prefer a non-alcoholic drink for a variety of reasons.

There's nowhere really specialising in this; there's no one store dedicated to all these products.

Fiona Hilton, Co-Founder - Drink Nil

We've really enjoyed finding some amazing non-alcoholic options out there... and we are hoping that the response will be great.

Fiona Hilton, Co-Founder - Drink Nil

This trend has been coming on for some time. In South Africa, we were challenged this year with the no-alcohol periods.

Caroline Van Schalkwyk, Co-Founder - Drink Nil

The lockdown really did open people's eyes.

Caroline Van Schalkwyk, Co-Founder - Drink Nil

So what is the difference between non-alcoholic and alcohol-free?

A drink is considered non-alcoholic or de-alcoholised if it has 0.5% or less alcohol by volume (ABV).

Alcohol-free is the term used if the drink has 0.05% or less alcohol by volume (ABV).

Visit www.drinknil.co.za to check out the range of options.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


