New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks
Cape Town-based marketing strategists, Caroline Van Schalkwyk and Fiona Hilton, are the brains behind the new e-commerce platform called Drink Nil.
Drink Nil offers a range of alcohol-free and non-alcoholic beverages, from big established brands to craft and bespoke local producers.
The retail website over 85 options, ranging from de-alcoholised wines, gins, bubblies, spirits, mocktails, tonics, ciders, and beers.
The platform caters to a mix of customers who prefer a non-alcoholic drink for a variety of reasons.
There's nowhere really specialising in this; there's no one store dedicated to all these products.Fiona Hilton, Co-Founder - Drink Nil
We've really enjoyed finding some amazing non-alcoholic options out there... and we are hoping that the response will be great.Fiona Hilton, Co-Founder - Drink Nil
This trend has been coming on for some time. In South Africa, we were challenged this year with the no-alcohol periods.Caroline Van Schalkwyk, Co-Founder - Drink Nil
The lockdown really did open people's eyes.Caroline Van Schalkwyk, Co-Founder - Drink Nil
So what is the difference between non-alcoholic and alcohol-free?
A drink is considered non-alcoholic or de-alcoholised if it has 0.5% or less alcohol by volume (ABV).
Alcohol-free is the term used if the drink has 0.05% or less alcohol by volume (ABV).
Visit www.drinknil.co.za to check out the range of options.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
