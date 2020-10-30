E.Coli bacteria in Cape Town rivers and vleis at very high levels - Dr Winter

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:05
Angelo Agrizzi granted bail under strict conditions. Must be released from custody today and to a medical facility. Must give surety of his full property in Italy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Zuma versus Zondo - is there a conflict of interest?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alison Tilley - Executive Director at Open Democracy Advice Centre
Today at 12:10
Bail decision expected in Bushiri case
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Big DA showdown: Steenhuisen vs Ntuli
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 12:15
Zuma vs Zondo: 25-year-old relationship at heart of ex-president's bias claims.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Ngoako Ramathlodi - Minister Of Mineral Resources at Government
Today at 12:23
Cape town traffic: reckless driver swopping seats on N2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services
Today at 12:23
SASSA taken to court over discontinuation of caregiver grant
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Today at 12:27
Final weekend of campaign. But what does a US election mean for Africa.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 12:27
DA Conference: Race will not be factor in DA battle for new leader'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
How does SA hold the Shipping company responsible for Nurdles spill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:37
MINISTER MTHETHWA TO ANNOUNCE THE INTERIM BOARD OF CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:40
In memory Fikile Ntshangase: What happened to the environmental activist?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Billy Mnqondo - Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO)
Today at 12:41
Throw forward to US elections
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Book discussion: Anxious Joburg The Inner Lives Of A Global South City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Trinity Children's Centre in Mitchell's Plain
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renier Coetzee
Garlen Fredericks
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Psoriasis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Lushen Pillay
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED} Eskom results with CEO Andre de Ruyter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Rowdy Bags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Young - MD at Rowdy Bags
Latest Local
E.Coli bacteria in Cape Town rivers and vleis at very high levels - Dr Winter Levels of E.coli are 500cfu which are considered unacceptable by the government's water quality guidelines for recreational use. 30 October 2020 10:16 AM
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb. 29 October 2020 7:37 PM
View all Local
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It's not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It's clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
View all Politics
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in. 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
View all Business
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
Massimo's pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart's Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We're in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
View all Opinion
E.Coli bacteria in Cape Town rivers and vleis at very high levels - Dr Winter

30 October 2020 10:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Levels of E.coli are 500cfu which are considered unacceptable by the government's water quality guidelines for recreational use.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Kevin Winter of Penisnusla Paddlers and UCT's Future Water Institute about the disturbing readings from water samples recently collected from the Milnerton Lagoon on World Rivers Day in September.

Winter is part of a group Peninsula Paddle formed 11 years ago that took on the challenge of trying to paddle from Muizenberg Beach to Milnerton Lagoon. They have grown over the years from just 4 people to some years having close to 100 paddlers on the trip.

Recently under Covid-19 conditions, they could only do the trip with a small group. Collecting water samples along the way has caused some concerns especially the high levels of E.Coli present in Cape Town's waterways.

They collected the water sample quite close to the mouth of the lagoon as that is where the paddle had ended, at the Milnerton Canoe Club, so the levels could very well be higher further upstream the reading which came back was 2419 CFU (colony forming units), which is extremely high, and many labs stop counting above these levels.

E.Coli is one measure of the state of contamination in the water.

Dr Kevin Winter, Peninsula Paddlers

E.Coli is bacteria.

While our systems do contain many healthy bacteria that are important to our body's functioning, ingesting large amounts of E.Coli from waterways means taking in large amounts of pathogens along with that, he explains.

The higher the count of E.Coli in that water, the more likely you are to find pathogens or germs that could cause harm to individuals' health if you ingest that water.

Dr Kevin Winter, Peninsula Paddlers

What is an acceptable level of E.Coli in our recreational waterways?

Winter says that is tricky as it is not fully understood what those levels are.

But there is a general South African standard of 1000 counts of bacteria per 100 milliliters of water called CFUs.

Dr Kevin Winter, Peninsula Paddlers

The paddlers took some 14 samples of water across various rivers and vleis along their journey.

In almost all of these places...they were well over that 1000 - in fact the laboratory has measured up to 2,419 counts - and essentially the machines stopped counting because it is well over the general limit.

Dr Kevin Winter, Peninsula Paddlers

Note, this does not impact Cape Town's drinking water system or supply.

How can we help?

Listen to Dr Winter below suggesting various solutions to the problem:


More from Local

john-maytham-at-mosaic-lodgejpeg

John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest

30 October 2020 6:33 AM

CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.'

20182210 VBS_9.jpg

VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money

29 October 2020 7:37 PM

The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.

Hearshaped pizza 123rf

Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too

29 October 2020 3:18 PM

Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you!

maponya-mall-grantsjpg

Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers

29 October 2020 1:48 PM

Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan.

Three policemen police officers South African Police Service Saps 123rf

Sapu 'shocked' as Saps named one of the biggest casualties of Mboweni's budget

29 October 2020 1:15 PM

The police will lose over R1.6 million in order to help the government bailout the beleaguered South African Airways (SAA).

6c99a4ee-b1bc-4876-a080-a6f679e03596jpg

Drug addicts build rehab while rebuilding their lives

29 October 2020 11:29 AM

The Freeway Recovery Centre in Retreat provides support to local drug addicts looking to find recovery from addiction.

car-insurancejpg

What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?

28 October 2020 8:25 PM

A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Western Cape farms Vredendal

Victory for Ebenhaeser land claimants after settlement deal finally concluded

28 October 2020 6:28 PM

24 years after lodging their claim, the beneficiaries of the Western Cape’s largest rural land claim are finally victorious.

nurdles-beachjpg

Capetonians urged to join nurdle spill clean-up on local beaches

28 October 2020 4:48 PM

Nurdles have been washing up on beaches from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town. Residents have been urged to help with the clean-up.

refilwe-moloto-in-the-capetalk-studiojpg

Refilwe Moloto returns to CapeTalk on Thursday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am

28 October 2020 2:33 PM

"We’re going to talk a bit of business," says Moloto. "And I’m eager to learn how you’ve been over these past few weeks."

[WATCH] EFF's Julius Malema on why he uses white lawyers rather than black

DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters

Politics Opinion Elections

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Business

EWN Highlights

New COVID-19 survey launched to determine extent of infections in Gauteng

30 October 2020 11:47 AM

Court set to rule on Angelo Agrizzi’s bail application today

30 October 2020 10:05 AM

Bushiris & co-accused back in court for bail application

30 October 2020 9:57 AM

