[WATCH] EFF's Julius Malema on why he uses white lawyers rather than black
Ian Levitt Attorneys are attorneys of record, explains Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema to a crowd outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court where he had appeared on charges of assault.
They are paid every month to represent the EFF everywhere, and they have done it so well. So why should we complain and hate them today because they are white, when we were losing cases with black lawyers?Julius Malema, Leader - EFF
Malema and fellow EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault trial has been postponed until March 2021 in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. The two are represented by defence lawyer, Advocate Laurence Hodes in the case in which they are accused of assaulting a police officer outside the cemetery at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Watch Julius Malema below:
EFF's #JuliusMalema explains why they use Ian Levitt Attorneys. He says they are attorneys of record and that they are paid every month to represent the EFF.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/PJjyff7Xdh— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) October 29, 2020