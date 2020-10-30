[WATCH] EFF's Julius Malema on why he uses white lawyers rather than black

Today at 12:05 Angelo Agrizzi granted bail under strict conditions. Must be released from custody today and to a medical facility. Must give surety of his full property in Italy. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:10 Zuma versus Zondo - is there a conflict of interest? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alison Tilley - Executive Director at Open Democracy Advice Centre

Today at 12:10 Bail decision expected in Bushiri case The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Big DA showdown: Steenhuisen vs Ntuli The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications

Today at 12:15 Zuma vs Zondo: 25-year-old relationship at heart of ex-president’s bias claims. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof. Pierre de Vos

Ngoako Ramathlodi - Minister Of Mineral Resources at Government

Today at 12:23 Cape town traffic: reckless driver swopping seats on N2 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services

Today at 12:23 SASSA taken to court over discontinuation of caregiver grant The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker

Today at 12:27 Final weekend of campaign. But what does a US election mean for Africa. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 12:27 DA Conference: Race will not be factor in DA battle for new leader’ The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 How does SA hold the Shipping company responsible for Nurdles spill The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys

Today at 12:37 MINISTER MTHETHWA TO ANNOUNCE THE INTERIM BOARD OF CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Telford Vice- Cricket Writer

Today at 12:40 In memory Fikile Ntshangase: What happened to the environmental activist? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Billy Mnqondo - Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO)

Today at 12:41 Throw forward to US elections The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Today at 12:45 Book discussion: Anxious Joburg The Inner Lives Of A Global South City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University

Today at 12:45 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Trinity Children's Centre in Mitchell's Plain Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Renier Coetzee

Garlen Fredericks

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Psoriasis Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Lushen Pillay

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 18:09 [PITCHED} Eskom results with CEO Andre de Ruyter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom

Today at 18:13 FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

