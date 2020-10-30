DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters





This weekend, after months of posturing, the Democratic Alliance’s leaders do battle for the top position in the party.

With John Moody out, the race is now between Kwa-Zulu Natal legislature member Mbali Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen.

Analysts – and DA insiders – believe Steenhuisen will emerge victoriously, but there is more at play here.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Refilwe Moloto asked Business Live journalist Genevieve Quintal to paint a bigger picture.

Quintal agrees with pundits; Steenhuisen will almost certainly win, but the margin may be smaller than many expect, which – as we’ve seen with Cyril Ramaphosa’s narrow win at the ANC’s elective conference – matters a great deal.

Mbali Ntuli of the Democratic Alliance. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

It’s not a showdown… it’s quite clear that John Steenhuisen is going to take it. Mbali Ntuli put up a good fight… the margins by which he takes the DA leadership; is it going to be close? … Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day

Campaigning was quite public. What’s the difference between that and doing a debate? Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day

The DA under John Steenhuisen… will have to contend with taking back voters they lost in the last election. They’re going to have to woo back voters who might have been put off by what has happened in the last year with Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille coming back in… Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day

They have to decide; are they wooing back the ones that left, or do they want new votes to come in… that’s why the margins [outcome of the vote] will be interesting… Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day

Listen to the interview in the audio below.