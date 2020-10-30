DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters
This weekend, after months of posturing, the Democratic Alliance’s leaders do battle for the top position in the party.
With John Moody out, the race is now between Kwa-Zulu Natal legislature member Mbali Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen.
Analysts – and DA insiders – believe Steenhuisen will emerge victoriously, but there is more at play here.
Refilwe Moloto asked Business Live journalist Genevieve Quintal to paint a bigger picture.
Quintal agrees with pundits; Steenhuisen will almost certainly win, but the margin may be smaller than many expect, which – as we’ve seen with Cyril Ramaphosa’s narrow win at the ANC’s elective conference – matters a great deal.
It’s not a showdown… it’s quite clear that John Steenhuisen is going to take it. Mbali Ntuli put up a good fight… the margins by which he takes the DA leadership; is it going to be close? …Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day
Campaigning was quite public. What’s the difference between that and doing a debate?Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day
The DA under John Steenhuisen… will have to contend with taking back voters they lost in the last election. They’re going to have to woo back voters who might have been put off by what has happened in the last year with Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille coming back in…Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day
They have to decide; are they wooing back the ones that left, or do they want new votes to come in… that’s why the margins [outcome of the vote] will be interesting…Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Politics
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech in Parliament.Read More
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Mboweni unpacks mid-term budget review
How bad are SA’s debt woes? We'll find out when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his mid-term budget review in Parliament at 2pm.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours
Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.Read More
State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik
The former head of SA Secret Service says overall architecture once had in 1994 no longer matches the problem SA has today.Read More
'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!'
Tito Mboweni's about to change his position on debt, says analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of the tabling of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
SCA ruling a 'victory' for residents of Tshwane
Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile put the metro of Tshwane into administration back in April.Read More
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals
This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza.Read More
More from Elections
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'
“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.Read More
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.Read More
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.Read More
Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.Read More
Maimane not in Malema and Ramaphosa's league and lacks charisma, say DA members
Callers on the Eusebius McKasier Show share their views on the performance of political parties in the elections.Read More