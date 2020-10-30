DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Angelo Agrizzi granted bail under strict conditions. Must be released from custody today and to a medical facility. Must give surety of his full property in Italy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Zuma versus Zondo - is there a conflict of interest?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alison Tilley - Executive Director at Open Democracy Advice Centre
Today at 12:10
Bail decision expected in Bushiri case
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Big DA showdown: Steenhuisen vs Ntuli
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 12:15
Zuma vs Zondo: 25-year-old relationship at heart of ex-president’s bias claims.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Ngoako Ramathlodi - Minister Of Mineral Resources at Government
Today at 12:23
Cape town traffic: reckless driver swopping seats on N2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services
Today at 12:23
SASSA taken to court over discontinuation of caregiver grant
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Today at 12:27
Final weekend of campaign. But what does a US election mean for Africa.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 12:27
DA Conference: Race will not be factor in DA battle for new leader’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
How does SA hold the Shipping company responsible for Nurdles spill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:37
MINISTER MTHETHWA TO ANNOUNCE THE INTERIM BOARD OF CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:40
In memory Fikile Ntshangase: What happened to the environmental activist?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Billy Mnqondo - Founding member at Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO)
Today at 12:41
Throw forward to US elections
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Book discussion: Anxious Joburg The Inner Lives Of A Global South City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:45
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Trinity Children's Centre in Mitchell's Plain
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renier Coetzee
Garlen Fredericks
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Psoriasis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Lushen Pillay
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED} Eskom results with CEO Andre de Ruyter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Rowdy Bags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Young - MD at Rowdy Bags
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters

30 October 2020 9:49 AM
by Kabous le Roux
"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."

This weekend, after months of posturing, the Democratic Alliance’s leaders do battle for the top position in the party.

With John Moody out, the race is now between Kwa-Zulu Natal legislature member Mbali Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen.

Analysts – and DA insiders – believe Steenhuisen will emerge victoriously, but there is more at play here.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Refilwe Moloto asked Business Live journalist Genevieve Quintal to paint a bigger picture.

Quintal agrees with pundits; Steenhuisen will almost certainly win, but the margin may be smaller than many expect, which – as we’ve seen with Cyril Ramaphosa’s narrow win at the ANC’s elective conference – matters a great deal.

Mbali Ntuli of the Democratic Alliance. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

It’s not a showdown… it’s quite clear that John Steenhuisen is going to take it. Mbali Ntuli put up a good fight… the margins by which he takes the DA leadership; is it going to be close? …

Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day

Campaigning was quite public. What’s the difference between that and doing a debate?

Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day

The DA under John Steenhuisen… will have to contend with taking back voters they lost in the last election. They’re going to have to woo back voters who might have been put off by what has happened in the last year with Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille coming back in…

Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day

They have to decide; are they wooing back the ones that left, or do they want new votes to come in… that’s why the margins [outcome of the vote] will be interesting…

Genevieve Quintal, Political Editor - Business Day

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


