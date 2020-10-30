'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
DA battle for new leader’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst At Mistra at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection
Today at 15:20
Zondo update – where are we up to?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Reporter for TimesLive, Business Day
Today at 15:40
Baxter Back on Stage with Gregory Maqoma and Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - null at Musician
Today at 15:50
Baxter Back on Stage with Gregory Maqoma and Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - null at Musician
Today at 16:10
The latest in France - Terrorism attack and back into strict lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Join us for a trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nobuhle Mahlasela
Today at 17:05
Financial Mail ANALYSIS: Jooste hit with R122m fine for warning ex-Springbok prop, chauffeur to sell Steinhoff
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Bulls v Stormers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Stellenbosch farmer leading the way in regenerative farming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McIntosh - owner/founder at Farmer Angus
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED} Eskom results with CEO Andre de Ruyter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Rowdy Bags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Young - MD at Rowdy Bags
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
Cape nurdle spill clean-up: How the guilty shipping company can be made to pay 'The damage is almost undeterminable'. Maritime lawyer Anneke Whelan on the process of tracking down the guilty party. 30 October 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Driver' on N2 filmed sitting on passenger seat with nobody driving This short clip will blow your mind. The guy thinks he’s funny. He’s not. And he’ll probably get off scot-free, says CT Traffic. 30 October 2020 1:40 PM
View all Local
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
View all Politics
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb. 29 October 2020 7:37 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in. 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Insurance
Medical aid
Healthcare
rmb
emigration
private healthcare
private hospitals
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
elective surgery
emigration of healthcare workers
Jessica Spira

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Private healthcare is bleeding.

Faced with increased emigration and a shrinking insured population, the risks facing private healthcare providers in South Africa is increasing.

Image: 123rf.cpm

For one, the first Covid-19 peak (there may yet be a second) was shorter than expected while many non-Covid patients stayed away for fear of contracting the virus while in hospital.

In addition, measures to control the pandemic all but wiped out less-contagious infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at RMB.

Sector reckons private hospital are, right now, running at 60% of their capacity.

Not all medical procedures can be put off indefinitely, so Spira expects some improvement in the next few months.

The future of the private healthcare sector is unclear… it’s well-run… but it needs volume, and it needs people to take out medical insurance…

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

To the extent that people leave the country, the private healthcare system comes under strain… the insured population is potentially emigrating… There’s a large concern of healthcare workers emigrating…

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

The volumes in the private sector continue to be lower than expected… people are still fearful of going to the hospital; they're still delaying elective surgeries. There are also fewer seasonal infections, because of social distancing, better hygiene…

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

I anticipate a slight shrinkage [in the number of private hospitals] … one could see this as a positive… more focus on value-based care… and remote care…

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

It’s encouraging to see how the collaboration between public and private healthcare has lifted the entire sector. It’s fantastic to see the sharing of knowledge and resources with a common goal… Maybe it’s an alternative to an NHI?

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


30 October 2020 2:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Insurance
Medical aid
Healthcare
rmb
emigration
private healthcare
private hospitals
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
elective surgery
emigration of healthcare workers
Jessica Spira

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

ORTAMBO_0293

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine

28 October 2020 10:13 AM

The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours

28 October 2020 9:41 AM

Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe EU European Covid-19 flag facemask surgical 123rf

Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

28 October 2020 9:09 AM

"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belgium Covid covid-19 123rf

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

27 October 2020 3:07 PM

The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child kid face mask facemask covid-19 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty piggy bank broke 123rfbusiness 123rf

Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss

26 October 2020 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

26 October 2020 6:27 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike

23 October 2020 10:53 AM

Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

22 October 2020 1:42 PM

Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty piggy bank broke 123rfbusiness 123rf

Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss

26 October 2020 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

26 October 2020 6:27 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future

25 September 2020 10:44 AM

Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

14 September 2020 7:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

14 September 2020 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'Driver' on N2 filmed sitting on passenger seat with nobody driving

Local

[WATCH] EFF's Julius Malema on why he uses white lawyers rather than black

DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters

Politics Opinion Elections

EWN Highlights

5 suspects in Hartswater family murders due back in court in December

30 October 2020 2:07 PM

DA's Williams, EFF's Mabogwane nominated for Tshwane mayoral position

30 October 2020 2:07 PM

Gauteng DA confirms resignation of former Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

30 October 2020 1:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA