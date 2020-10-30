'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
Private healthcare is bleeding.
Faced with increased emigration and a shrinking insured population, the risks facing private healthcare providers in South Africa is increasing.
For one, the first Covid-19 peak (there may yet be a second) was shorter than expected while many non-Covid patients stayed away for fear of contracting the virus while in hospital.
In addition, measures to control the pandemic all but wiped out less-contagious infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at RMB.
Sector reckons private hospital are, right now, running at 60% of their capacity.
Not all medical procedures can be put off indefinitely, so Spira expects some improvement in the next few months.
The future of the private healthcare sector is unclear… it’s well-run… but it needs volume, and it needs people to take out medical insurance…Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB
To the extent that people leave the country, the private healthcare system comes under strain… the insured population is potentially emigrating… There’s a large concern of healthcare workers emigrating…Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB
The volumes in the private sector continue to be lower than expected… people are still fearful of going to the hospital; they're still delaying elective surgeries. There are also fewer seasonal infections, because of social distancing, better hygiene…Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB
I anticipate a slight shrinkage [in the number of private hospitals] … one could see this as a positive… more focus on value-based care… and remote care…Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB
It’s encouraging to see how the collaboration between public and private healthcare has lifted the entire sector. It’s fantastic to see the sharing of knowledge and resources with a common goal… Maybe it’s an alternative to an NHI?Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine
The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours
Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.Read More
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe
"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid
The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data
The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.Read More
Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.Read More
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'
Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.Read More
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike
Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.Read More
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?
Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data
The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.Read More
Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.Read More
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'
Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More