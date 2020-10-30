Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Cape nurdle spill clean-up: How the guilty shipping company can be made to pay

30 October 2020 1:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Plastic
beach clean-up
Cape beaches
Anneke Whelan
maritime law
nurdles
nurdle spill
shipping containers

'The damage is almost undeterminable'. Maritime lawyer Anneke Whelan on the process of tracking down the guilty party.

Over the past week or longer, huge quantities of nurdles have been washing up on beaches from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

The lentil-sized pellets are the starting point for manufacturing plastic and are shipped to factories around the world.

Capetonians have responded to the call to help clean up polluted beaches, as the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) starts investigating the source of the spill.

RELATED: Capetonians urged to join nurdle spill clean-up on local beaches

Samsa suspects it's a ship which lost containers during heavy weather in August off the coast near Plettenberg Bay.

Can the shipping company be held liable for the cost of the cleanup?

Up to 1,400 containers a year are lost at sea every year, so it's an investigative process to ascertain the source says maritime law specialist Anneke Whelan.

Once the source is ascertained then the owner and the guilty party can be identified.

Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

Once the facts have been established, how is the cost of the cleanup and the damage to the environment calculated?

She says the relevant authorities would collate all the information into a claim against the guilty party or its insurers.

The devastation is just so widespread and almost undeterminable.

Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

We've got a record of all the containers that have been lost at sea... Shipping owners are usually well secured by insurance companies and its insurance company will stand up.

Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

For more detail, take a listen:


