Cape nurdle spill clean-up: How the guilty shipping company can be made to pay





Over the past week or longer, huge quantities of nurdles have been washing up on beaches from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

The lentil-sized pellets are the starting point for manufacturing plastic and are shipped to factories around the world.

ANOTHER NURDLE SPILL? Over the past few weeks, across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, nurdles have been washing up on beaches. Last week, reports flooded in across the Western Cape showing thousands of nurdles scattered across numerous beaches. pic.twitter.com/lD1kX60Pfe — WildoceansSA (@WILDOCEANSSA) October 26, 2020

Capetonians have responded to the call to help clean up polluted beaches, as the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) starts investigating the source of the spill.

Samsa suspects it's a ship which lost containers during heavy weather in August off the coast near Plettenberg Bay.

Can the shipping company be held liable for the cost of the cleanup?

Up to 1,400 containers a year are lost at sea every year, so it's an investigative process to ascertain the source says maritime law specialist Anneke Whelan.

Once the source is ascertained then the owner and the guilty party can be identified. Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

Once the facts have been established, how is the cost of the cleanup and the damage to the environment calculated?

She says the relevant authorities would collate all the information into a claim against the guilty party or its insurers.

The devastation is just so widespread and almost undeterminable. Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

We've got a record of all the containers that have been lost at sea... Shipping owners are usually well secured by insurance companies and its insurance company will stand up. Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys

For more detail, take a listen: