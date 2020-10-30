Cape nurdle spill clean-up: How the guilty shipping company can be made to pay
Over the past week or longer, huge quantities of nurdles have been washing up on beaches from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.
The lentil-sized pellets are the starting point for manufacturing plastic and are shipped to factories around the world.
ANOTHER NURDLE SPILL? Over the past few weeks, across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, nurdles have been washing up on beaches. Last week, reports flooded in across the Western Cape showing thousands of nurdles scattered across numerous beaches. pic.twitter.com/lD1kX60Pfe— WildoceansSA (@WILDOCEANSSA) October 26, 2020
Capetonians have responded to the call to help clean up polluted beaches, as the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) starts investigating the source of the spill.
RELATED: Capetonians urged to join nurdle spill clean-up on local beaches
Samsa suspects it's a ship which lost containers during heavy weather in August off the coast near Plettenberg Bay.
Can the shipping company be held liable for the cost of the cleanup?
Up to 1,400 containers a year are lost at sea every year, so it's an investigative process to ascertain the source says maritime law specialist Anneke Whelan.
Once the source is ascertained then the owner and the guilty party can be identified.Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Once the facts have been established, how is the cost of the cleanup and the damage to the environment calculated?
She says the relevant authorities would collate all the information into a claim against the guilty party or its insurers.
The devastation is just so widespread and almost undeterminable.Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
We've got a record of all the containers that have been lost at sea... Shipping owners are usually well secured by insurance companies and its insurance company will stand up.Anneke Whelan, Maritime law specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
For more detail, take a listen:
More from Local
[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader
Steenhuisen beat Mbali Ntuli in the race for federal party leader at the DA Congress on Sunday.Read More
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé
Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound.Read More
Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful
Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range.Read More
[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained
One firefighter was injured, treated in hospital, and later discharged. Crews will continue to monitor for flareups on Sunday.Read More
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens
The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola.Read More
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir
Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.Read More
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle
'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'Read More
Join us for a musical trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela
Sing along with 7de Laan's beloved 'Aggie' as the actress spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?
The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'.Read More
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered
MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.Read More