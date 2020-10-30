Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
[WATCH] 'Driver' on N2 filmed sitting on passenger seat with nobody driving

30 October 2020 1:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cape Town traffic
Reckless driving
Cape Town Traffic Services
N2
viral video
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Kevin Jacobs

This short clip will blow your mind. The guy thinks he’s funny. He’s not. And he’ll probably get off scot-free, says CT Traffic.

This you’ve got to see.

A video is doing the rounds on social media of a “driver” (spoiler alert: he ain’t driving!) on the N2 roundabout near where the Athlone cooling tower once stood.

You can see the man enjoying the attention and hopping between the driver and passenger seat while the car is in motion on the freeway.

How he manages to keep the car in the road is a mystery (cruise control? Instructor pedal?).

Whatever the case may be; it’s quite possible the dumbest thing you’ll see today (we know the internet is full of dumb “stuff”).

Cape Town Traffic Services has seen the video, but their hands are tied, they say.

Watch the bat-pooh crazy video below:

Lester Kiewit interviewed Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs.

We’ve seen the video… but we can’t prosecute someone based on videos sent to us… We can’t investigate, that’s for the police… it’s a legal mess.

Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services

We're trying to reach out to the driver to have a good chat.

Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services

Could it be a driving school vehicle? Or an illegal modification? Is it cruise control?

Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services

It’s reckless. It’s dangerous. The City of Cape Town condemns it.

Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


