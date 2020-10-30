[WATCH] 'Driver' on N2 filmed sitting on passenger seat with nobody driving
This you’ve got to see.
A video is doing the rounds on social media of a “driver” (spoiler alert: he ain’t driving!) on the N2 roundabout near where the Athlone cooling tower once stood.
You can see the man enjoying the attention and hopping between the driver and passenger seat while the car is in motion on the freeway.
How he manages to keep the car in the road is a mystery (cruise control? Instructor pedal?).
Whatever the case may be; it’s quite possible the dumbest thing you’ll see today (we know the internet is full of dumb “stuff”).
Cape Town Traffic Services has seen the video, but their hands are tied, they say.
Watch the bat-pooh crazy video below:
Lester Kiewit interviewed Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs.
We’ve seen the video… but we can’t prosecute someone based on videos sent to us… We can’t investigate, that’s for the police… it’s a legal mess.Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services
We're trying to reach out to the driver to have a good chat.Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services
Could it be a driving school vehicle? Or an illegal modification? Is it cruise control?Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services
It’s reckless. It’s dangerous. The City of Cape Town condemns it.Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic Services
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
