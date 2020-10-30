New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Join us for a trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela Sing along with 7de Laan's beloved 'Aggie' as the actress spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s. 30 October 2020 6:42 PM
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why? The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'. 30 October 2020 2:41 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
View all Local
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
View all Politics
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb. 29 October 2020 7:37 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in. 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
World

New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?

30 October 2020 5:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
New Zealand
Euthanasia
Right to die
DIGNITY SOUTH AFRICA
assisted dying
Willem Landman
Sean Davison

The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa.

New Zealanders have voted in favour of legalising euthanasia for people with a terminal illness.

Eligible voters had the chance to answer the referendum question on the October general election ballot paper.

(A majority said 'no' to legalising cannabis.)

Preliminary results announced by the electoral commission saw 65.2% in favour of legalising euthanasia.

On Afternoon Drive, Mike Wills interviews Professor Willem Landman, a co-founder of advocacy group Dignity South Africa.

RELATED: Man thanks right-to-die activist Sean Davison for helping cousin take own life

Landman's first thought was for Dignity SA fellow-founder Professor Sean Davison, a New Zealand-born South African.

FILE: Sean Davison. Image: EWN

The activist spent years under house arrest in New Zealand, where he helped his terminally ill mother to die.

In South Africa, he was also placed under house arrest after pleading guilty to the murders of three people he'd helped to die at their own request.

I hope Sean Davison asked for a review of his case in view of what has happened because he was criminally charged in New Zealand for assisting his mother to die.

Prof. Willem Landman, Co-founder - Dignity South Africa

Professor Landman says in South Africa there's a tension between our common law and the Constitution in which the enshrined rights seem to be pointing clearly towards assisted dying being legal.

He cites the 2015 case of cancer sufferer Robert James Stransham-Ford, who died just hours before the judge granted his application for assisted dying.

We have a situation where a judge in northern Gauteng Supreme Court gave permission to Stransham-Ford, the applicant, to be assisted with dying - in other words any medical professional who assisted him would not have been criminally liable.

Prof. Willem Landman, Co-founder - Dignity South Africa

That was taken on appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal... by the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Health and the appeal was upheld, in other words they overturned the Stransham-Ford decision.

Prof. Willem Landman, Co-founder - Dignity South Africa

It's very interesting what the judges said. They said that if a case comes before them where all the arguments are put on the table... it's not simply a request for one specific person, then the law may very well change.

Prof. Willem Landman, Co-founder - Dignity South Africa

The court said it would refer the whole question to Parliament and say 'there is this tension and you must resolve it'.

Prof. Willem Landman, Co-founder - Dignity South Africa

Listen to Landman discuss the forms assisted dying can take and the situation in the rest of the world:


30 October 2020 5:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
New Zealand
Euthanasia
Right to die
DIGNITY SOUTH AFRICA
assisted dying
Willem Landman
Sean Davison

More from Opinion

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ntuli-steenhuiosenpng

DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters

30 October 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-moneyjpg

Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things

29 October 2020 8:43 PM

There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toyota-vs-vwjpg

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?

29 October 2020 1:07 PM

The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boratjpg

[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign

27 October 2020 8:27 PM

Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

26 October 2020 6:27 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psilocybin Magic Mushrooms pixabay

'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'

23 October 2020 3:29 PM

Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

train-widejpg

Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising

23 October 2020 2:19 PM

The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-at-workjpg

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Fikile Ntshangase environmental activist KZN

Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered

30 October 2020 2:05 PM

MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ntuli-steenhuiosenpng

DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters

30 October 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'

29 October 2020 6:51 PM

Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mboweni-mtbpsjpg

Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation

29 October 2020 12:55 PM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201028 Mboweni1

SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout

28 October 2020 7:08 PM

Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muslim cemetery

City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff

28 October 2020 2:00 PM

Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

[WATCH LIVE] Mboweni unpacks mid-term budget review

28 October 2020 12:47 PM

How bad are SA’s debt woes? We'll find out when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his mid-term budget review in Parliament at 2pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours

28 October 2020 9:41 AM

Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mo Shaik

State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik

28 October 2020 7:48 AM

The former head of SA Secret Service says overall architecture once had in 1994 no longer matches the problem SA has today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbowenibudgetspeech129

'Mboweni, use private sector as partner to oversee spending of borrowed money!'

27 October 2020 9:12 PM

Tito Mboweni's about to change his position on debt, says analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of the tabling of the 'mini-budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

30 October 2020 4:20 PM

The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

asteroid-space-123rf

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

29 October 2020 12:39 PM

Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chris-fallows-air-jawspng

Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach

28 October 2020 10:03 AM

Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great white shark mid-air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe EU European Covid-19 flag facemask surgical 123rf

Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

28 October 2020 9:09 AM

"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boratjpg

[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign

27 October 2020 8:27 PM

Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belgium Covid covid-19 123rf

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

27 October 2020 3:07 PM

The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-goe-on-a-ride-on-plam-treepng

[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting

26 October 2020 11:24 AM

Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike

23 October 2020 10:53 AM

Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-nasapng

[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters

23 October 2020 9:46 AM

Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria

21 October 2020 1:25 PM

Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'Driver' on N2 filmed sitting on passenger seat with nobody driving

Local

[WATCH] EFF's Julius Malema on why he uses white lawyers rather than black

Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DA confident in voting system, expects elective congress to go according to plan

30 October 2020 6:51 PM

Angelo Agrizzi’s R16 million Italian villa forms part of his bail deal

30 October 2020 6:33 PM

Bushiris, co-accused set for another weekend in jail as bail hearing postponed

30 October 2020 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA