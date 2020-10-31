Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle





In December 2010 businesswoman Andy Kawa's life changed forever.

She was abducted from a beach in Port Elizabeth and gang-raped.

Kawa's ordeal didn't end there - ten years later she's still seeking justice after suing the police for not properly investigating the crime.

The police were ordered to pay damages but won their own case when they appealed the ruling.

Kawa is not giving up and has begun an appeal in the the Constitutional Court.

Andy Kawa, author of Kwanele, Enough! Permission for use supplied.

She tells her story in the new book Kwanele, Enough! My battle with the South African Police Service to get justice for women.

Kawa chats to Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.

The whole gang rape happened overnight - from about 2:30 in the afternoon to 6 in the morning. When I got out the first thing I did was to call the police because I felt that whoever had done this had to be caught and prosecuted." Andy Kawa, Author of Kwanele, Enough!

"They did not come and the police station in Summer Strand is within a five-minute drive at the maximum to King's Beach." Andy Kawa, Author of Kwanele, Enough!

When Kawa sued the police and won, it made her feel there was "a semblance" of justice, although later the ruling was successfully appealed.

For me this wasn't just about winning. It was acknowledging that the police had not done their duty and I was hoping that it would set a standard... because you know it's not about one case, it's cases that are happening every six seconds. Most of those cases do not get proper investigation Andy Kawa, Author of Kwanele, Enough!

Kawa's attackers were never caught by the cops even though she found out who they were, she says.

"The will to properly investigate didn't seem to be there."

It's been hard to move forward with her life under these circumstances says Kawa, although it's easier now than a decade ago.

I think that I will find peace if I know that through my case I've moved the needle a little bit in terms of having police made accountable for not doing their duties. Andy Kawa, Author of Kwanele, Enough!

It's been ten years this year and I just have never imagined that ten years can be wiped out of my life without me being able to account for it. Andy Kawa, Author of Kwanele, Enough!

Has writing the book been cathartic for her under these circumstances?

I couldn't account to myself what I had been doing from 2010 to 2020 and the book was able to help me to say that all was not in vain. They may not be the regular things a regular person would do, but I was doing something. Andy Kawa, Author of Kwanele, Enough!

I want people to know that they have a right to justice... a right to get answers. I want them to know it's not their fault... that rape is a crime that is instigated on one's body. Andy Kawa, Author of Kwanele, Enough!

Another important thing Kawa has done is to set up the Kwanele Foundation.

It uses Facebook to mobilise and help others with cases that have not been investigated properly.

Listen to the conversation with Andy Kawa below: