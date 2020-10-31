[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir
It's been a tough year all round.
Now a top rocker, cricketer and choir have teamed up to produce a song inspiring South Africans to take heart.
AB de Villiers explains on Twitter that The Flame was written with Karen Zoid and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.
"It's a reminder that hope is a mindset and a gift we all possess" says Zoid.
Wrote this song with @karenzoid & the @ChoirAfrica . We’re all so different, but united we form the perfect picture!— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 30, 2020
Thanks @imVkohli @DaleSteyn62 @Tipo_Morris @KagisoRabada25 @yuzi_chahal & @AnrichNortje02 for leaving your comfort zones with me. https://t.co/WJj0DxNyMW
The Flame with @ABdeVilliers17 and @ChoirAfrica 67k views in one day! Thanks so much for fanning/finding our flame guys! Truly appreciate all the love.🔥🔥🔥🔥 🏏 @IPL @imVkohli @DaleSteyn62 @KagisoRabada25 @AnrichNortje02 @yuzi_chahal https://t.co/Ij6aOb8QLz— karen zoid (@karenzoid) October 30, 2020
De Villiers' contribution was filmed in Dubai where he is taking part in the IPL cricket tournament.
The video also features special appearances by Proteas stars Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn and Anrich Nortje along with Indian captain Virat Kohli.
It's already racked up more than 280,000 views:
