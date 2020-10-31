[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir





Screengrab from YouTube video of 'The Flame', posted by Karen Zoid

It's been a tough year all round.

Now a top rocker, cricketer and choir have teamed up to produce a song inspiring South Africans to take heart.

AB de Villiers explains on Twitter that The Flame was written with Karen Zoid and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

"It's a reminder that hope is a mindset and a gift we all possess" says Zoid.

De Villiers' contribution was filmed in Dubai where he is taking part in the IPL cricket tournament.

The video also features special appearances by Proteas stars Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn and Anrich Nortje along with Indian captain Virat Kohli.

It's already racked up more than 280,000 views: