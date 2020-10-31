Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle 'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!' 31 October 2020 12:22 PM
Join us for a musical trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela Sing along with 7de Laan's beloved 'Aggie' as the actress spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s. 30 October 2020 6:42 PM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It's not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It's clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why? The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'. 30 October 2020 2:41 PM
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart's Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It's not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It's clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir

31 October 2020 1:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
AB de Villiers
karen zoid
Ndlovu Youth Choir
The Flame

Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.
Screengrab from YouTube video of 'The Flame', posted by Karen Zoid

It's been a tough year all round.

Now a top rocker, cricketer and choir have teamed up to produce a song inspiring South Africans to take heart.

AB de Villiers explains on Twitter that The Flame was written with Karen Zoid and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

"It's a reminder that hope is a mindset and a gift we all possess" says Zoid.

De Villiers' contribution was filmed in Dubai where he is taking part in the IPL cricket tournament.

The video also features special appearances by Proteas stars Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn and Anrich Nortje along with Indian captain Virat Kohli.

It's already racked up more than 280,000 views:


andy-kawajpg

Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle

31 October 2020 12:22 PM

'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'

nobuhle-mahlasela-

Join us for a musical trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela

30 October 2020 6:42 PM

Sing along with 7de Laan's beloved 'Aggie' as the actress spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.

Hillbrow Johannesburg skyline 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rf

Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?

30 October 2020 2:41 PM

The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'.

Fikile Ntshangase environmental activist KZN

Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered

30 October 2020 2:05 PM

MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

nurdles-beachjpg

Cape nurdle spill clean-up: How the guilty shipping company can be made to pay

30 October 2020 1:52 PM

'The damage is almost undeterminable'. Maritime lawyer Anneke Whelan on the process of tracking down the guilty party.

no-handsjpg

[WATCH] 'Driver' on N2 filmed sitting on passenger seat with nobody driving

30 October 2020 1:40 PM

This short clip will blow your mind. The guy thinks he’s funny. He’s not. And he’ll probably get off scot-free, says CT Traffic.

Milnerton-Lagoon-Pollution-sign

E.Coli bacteria in Cape Town rivers and vleis at very high levels - Dr Winter

30 October 2020 10:16 AM

Levels of E.coli are 500cfu which are considered unacceptable by the government's water quality guidelines for recreational use.

john-maytham-at-mosaic-lodgejpeg

John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest

30 October 2020 6:33 AM

CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.'

20182210 VBS_9.jpg

VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money

29 October 2020 7:37 PM

The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb.

chris-fallows-air-jawspng

Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach

28 October 2020 10:03 AM

Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great white shark mid-air.

baxter-theatrejpg

Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre

26 October 2020 4:45 PM

Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre.

Jackie-Phamotse-books-Twitter

Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it

25 October 2020 2:36 PM

Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans that promote her books online.

miss-sa-shudu-musidajpg

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

25 October 2020 10:18 AM

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

katlego-maboe-facebook-pic-an-hour-withjpg

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

24 October 2020 3:23 PM

More than 51,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

Earphones music listening 123rf

Can't name the tune? Use Google's new

22 October 2020 1:34 PM

Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

alan-committie-john-matham-louis-viljoen-the-outlaw-muckridge-

John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour

21 October 2020 10:09 AM

CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'

20 October 2020 3:17 PM

Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.

misssajpg

"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse

20 October 2020 12:23 PM

Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals

19 October 2020 8:11 AM

Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.

Hillbrow Johannesburg skyline 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rf

Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?

30 October 2020 2:41 PM

The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'.

john-maytham-at-mosaic-lodgejpeg

John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest

30 October 2020 6:33 AM

CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.'

happy-moneyjpg

Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things

29 October 2020 8:43 PM

There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company

29 October 2020 8:24 PM

You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks

29 October 2020 5:17 PM

Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks.

ozone-therapy-skin-salonpng

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.

Hearshaped pizza 123rf

Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too

29 October 2020 3:18 PM

Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you!

toyota-vs-vwjpg

[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?

29 October 2020 1:07 PM

The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.

Car vehicle theft 123rf

Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars

28 October 2020 12:25 PM

A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.

160316SA-Airlink.jpg

Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers

27 October 2020 6:52 PM

'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.

Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle

Local

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

World Business

Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mission accomplished: All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup

31 October 2020 2:10 PM

Gauteng residents warned to brace for heavy rain this weekend

31 October 2020 2:05 PM

Taxi lekgotla wraps up with vow to tackles challenges in industry

31 October 2020 1:05 PM

