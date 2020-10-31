Streaming issues? Report here
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens

31 October 2020 2:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Baxter Theatre
Zolani Mahola
Gregory Maqoma
Lockdown
Level 1 lockdown
Baxter Back on Stage
The One Who Sings
Lara Foot

The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola.
Zolani Mahola performing in the CapeTalk studio, 30 October 2020

This specially-commissioned performance is a coup for the Baxter.

Lara Foot, CEO and artistic director - Baxter Theatre Centre

The renowned choreographer, dancer and director Gregory Maqoma is set to share the Baxter Theatre stage with beloved musician and storyteller Zolani Mahola for the first time.

The unique benefit season (3-7 November) celebrates the theatre's re-opening under Level 1 lockdown, with strict Covid protocols in place.

The fundraiser is aimed at helping to recover the loss of income over the past six months.

Mahola joins Mike Wills in studio to talk about the upcoming show and her future plans.

I'm super excited to be on the theatre stage because that's like my spiritual home.

Zolani Mahola, Musician and storyteller

I studied acting at drama school at UCT... I just happened to be singing in a play and this guy saw me and he said he'd just started this band... When I went to see them he called me up on to the stage to just improvise and that was my first night with Freshly Ground.

Zolani Mahola, Musician and storyteller

After striking out solo, Mahola presented her first one-woman show _The One Who Sings _at the Baxter Theatre in November 2019.

This is like full circle thing coming back onto that stage... I'm actually transitioning from Zolani Mahola to 'The One Who Sings' as my artist name.

Zolani Mahola, Musician and storyteller

Will she be dancing herself during the upcoming performances?

"I will dance to my own rhythm" Mahola says with a laugh.

She also treats the CapeTalk audience to a beautiful in-studio performance (Watch below or skip to 6:12 in the audio).

The special gala performance of Baxter Back on Stage for invited guests and donors takes place on Tuesday 3 November.

Public performances are from 4 to 7 November at 7 pm.

Tickets cost R220 and are available at www.webtickets.co.za and Pick n Pay stores.

Listen to the conversation and Mahola's in-studio performance below:


Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA