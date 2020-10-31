Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies

Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle 'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!' 31 October 2020 12:22 PM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why? The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'. 30 October 2020 2:41 PM
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies

31 October 2020 4:40 PM
by Barbara Friedman
James Bond
Sean Connery

The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died.

Born in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland in 1930, Connery is well remembered for his distinctive Scottish accent.

Connery starred for the first time in the 1960s as James Bond and went on to reprise a further 7 times in the franchise movies about the famous fictional spy character.

Many will remember his first portrayal of Bond in Dr No opposite Ursula Andress in 1962.

He reportedly died peacefully in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas on 31 October.

sean-generic-520.jpg

New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?

30 October 2020 5:53 PM

The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa.

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

30 October 2020 4:20 PM

The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney.

asteroid-space-123rf

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

29 October 2020 12:39 PM

Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068.

chris-fallows-air-jawspng

Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach

28 October 2020 10:03 AM

Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great white shark mid-air.

Europe EU European Covid-19 flag facemask surgical 123rf

Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

28 October 2020 9:09 AM

"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

boratjpg

[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign

27 October 2020 8:27 PM

Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.

Belgium Covid covid-19 123rf

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

27 October 2020 3:07 PM

The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.

man-goe-on-a-ride-on-plam-treepng

[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting

26 October 2020 11:24 AM

Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side.

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike

23 October 2020 10:53 AM

Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.

screengrab-nasapng

[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters

23 October 2020 9:46 AM

Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this event.

