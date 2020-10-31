Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies
Born in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland in 1930, Connery is well remembered for his distinctive Scottish accent.
Connery starred for the first time in the 1960s as James Bond and went on to reprise a further 7 times in the franchise movies about the famous fictional spy character.
Many will remember his first portrayal of Bond in Dr No opposite Ursula Andress in 1962.
He reportedly died peacefully in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas on 31 October.
