Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful





Drug and alcohol rehab facility Freeway Recovery Centre offers help and support for addicts wanting a better way of life through a 12 -step recovery programme, one-on-one counselling and group therapy sessions.

The centre now wants to expand its skills development program, which aims to equip clients with practical life skills.

The centre's Fundraising and marketing manager Toto Kunsunsela talks to Sara-Jayne King about how it all began and the work that the centre does.

Cape Town is known for its recovery centres geared towards foreigners who come to South Africa for treatment. This can leave local addicts unable to afford such costly rehab facilities.

Toto, himself a recovering addict, says he spent time in one of those very places for which he was sponsored but agrees it is out of most local families' price range.

I thought how do we get people who are in my position, from backgrounds who not that well off, with no medical aid, to get this help? Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre

This inspired him to become involved with the Freeway Recovery Centre. Freeway Ministries is a non-profit company, aiming to offer support to men battling with substance abuse and provide jobs for them.

We don't do this for profit and we are also not subsided by the government which is why we charge a bare minimum fee. Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre

The cost of treatment is R5,500 per month which includes the rehabilitation programme, one-on-one and group counselling, outdoor activities, and a skills development programme.

It is very, very affordable. Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre

