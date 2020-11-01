Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful
Drug and alcohol rehab facility Freeway Recovery Centre offers help and support for addicts wanting a better way of life through a 12 -step recovery programme, one-on-one counselling and group therapy sessions.
The centre now wants to expand its skills development program, which aims to equip clients with practical life skills.
The centre's Fundraising and marketing manager Toto Kunsunsela talks to Sara-Jayne King about how it all began and the work that the centre does.
Cape Town is known for its recovery centres geared towards foreigners who come to South Africa for treatment. This can leave local addicts unable to afford such costly rehab facilities.
Toto, himself a recovering addict, says he spent time in one of those very places for which he was sponsored but agrees it is out of most local families' price range.
I thought how do we get people who are in my position, from backgrounds who not that well off, with no medical aid, to get this help?Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre
This inspired him to become involved with the Freeway Recovery Centre. Freeway Ministries is a non-profit company, aiming to offer support to men battling with substance abuse and provide jobs for them.
We don't do this for profit and we are also not subsided by the government which is why we charge a bare minimum fee.Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre
The cost of treatment is R5,500 per month which includes the rehabilitation programme, one-on-one and group counselling, outdoor activities, and a skills development programme.
It is very, very affordable.Toto Kunsunsela, Fundraising and marketing manager - Freeway Recovery Centre
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé
Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound.Read More
[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained
One firefighter was injured, treated in hospital, and later discharged. Crews will continue to monitor for flareups on Sunday.Read More
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens
The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola.Read More
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir
Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.Read More
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle
'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'Read More
Join us for a musical trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela
Sing along with 7de Laan's beloved 'Aggie' as the actress spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?
The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'.Read More
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered
MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
Cape nurdle spill clean-up: How the guilty shipping company can be made to pay
'The damage is almost undeterminable'. Maritime lawyer Anneke Whelan on the process of tracking down the guilty party.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow
Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds.Read More
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest
CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.'Read More
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company
You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.Read More
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks
Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks.Read More
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.Read More
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too
Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you!Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?
The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.Read More