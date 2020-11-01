Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé





The founder of the I am Victorious Foundation, David Nhlapo, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his experiences as we enter global Disability Awareness Month.

His life changed forever four years ago when he jumped in front of an attacker's bullet to save the lives of his pregnant partner and unborn child.

Thankfully, he saved the lives of his fiance and baby, but the gunmen's bullets hit David's spine leaving him paralysed and wheelchair-bound.

In 2018, David set up the I Am Victorious Foundation to help show other people living with disabilities that life can be lived to the fullest even when living with a disability.

What happened on that fateful day in 2016?

My partner was coming from the baby shower, she was around 7 months pregnant at the time. David Nhlapo, Founder - I Am Victorious Foundation

She had asked David to come and pick her up at the traffic lights near their home after being dropped off by a ride-hailing cab.

He arrived there at around 7 pm.

On our way to our apartment, two guys just popped in front of us demanding the bag that she was carrying on her shoulder. David Nhlapo, Founder - I Am Victorious Foundation

He says she knelt down in shock.

She said, 'David, I am experiencing pains.' She started shivering at that time. I think it was a panic attack. David Nhlapo, Founder - I Am Victorious Foundation

He says as he knelt down to help she told him she felt like she might be going into labour.

He describes how the two men reacted with irritation, anger and frustration at her kneeling on the ground.

They said these people are wasting our time, let's take the bag and go. David Nhlapo, Founder - I Am Victorious Foundation

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired. David protected his partner and the bullets went straight into his spine leaving him wheelchair-bound to this day.

It felt unbelievable. It only came to be real when I was discharged from the hospital. David Nhlapo, Founder - I Am Victorious Foundation

He says it was a tough transition to adjust to life in a wheelchair.

I had to dig deep. But it became better when I took the intentional decision...to have hope and hold onto the decision that I am still alive and have a baby boy enabled me to empower myself. David Nhlapo, Founder - I Am Victorious Foundation

Setting up the foundation was his reaction to what happened to him, he explains.

The foundation came about from me realising we can still do better as people. We can still do more. David Nhlapo, Founder - I Am Victorious Foundation

He teaches resilience to people not only the disabled, who are facing loss or challenges in life.

My foundation is about coaching and personal development. David Nhlapo, Founder - I Am Victorious Foundation

Listen to David Nhlapo's interview below: