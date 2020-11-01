When can your boss fire you for actions in your personal life?
The dust has now somewhat settled on the Katlego Maboe saga after a video shared by his partner Monique Muller went viral where he admits to cheating on her.
Following the scandal, the SABC breakfast show Expresso suspended host Katlego Maboe pending further investigation. OUTsurance pulled adverts featuring the presenter.
Despite allegations of abuse, Maboe has stated publically that these claims are untrue.
Sara-Jayne King is in conversation with the director of Maserumule Attorneys, Glen Cassels and the founder of Trend Consultancy, Ogopoleng Mushi, to discuss the legal and reputational fallout of the cheating scandal.
There has been a widespread online campaign to 'bring back Katlego Maboe.'
RELATED: Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
So how does this kind of public airing of one's personal dirty laundry impact one's job and workplace reputation?
Cassels says in relation to the OUTsurance example, it would be important to note whether Maboe was an employee or a contractor as different contract rules apply, with a contract being easier to terminate.
If there is a material breach of that contract then you can terminate that contract.Glen Cassels, Director - Maserumule Attorneys
In the case of Maboe, Cassels agrees that the issue of his ability to do his job and what he does in his private life would need to be determined.
To what extent does what he does in his private life impact the essence of the relationship between himself and in these circumstances Expresso? If it does impact then they are entitled to take steps against him.Glen Cassels, Director - Maserumule Attorneys
Most people's situations outside of the workplace do not impact their ability to perform their role at work, but in this instance, did it have an impact?
There are circumstances where you are in a very public environment and you have a particular public persona, and you are linked to the particular brand, where matters within your personal life come out in the public domain, and they have a negative impact on the image and the brand of the employer.Glen Cassels, Director - Maserumule Attorneys
In such circumstances, the employer would, from a legal perspective, be able to take steps, he says.
Ogopoleng Mushi weighs in from a brand point of view.
Personally, she believes what transpired with Maboe was a personal matter.
But from a PR perspective for Expresso the show, the viewership is skyrocketing right now as every single person is waiting to see if Katlego is going to be on TV.Ogopoleng Mushi, Founder - Trend Consultancy
For Katlego himself, this is a classic case of brand association.Ogopoleng Mushi, Founder - Trend Consultancy
Listen to the interview below:
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company
You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.Read More
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.Read More
