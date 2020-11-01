[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained
The fire broke out near Rugby Road in Oranjezicht at around 3.40 pm on Saturday afternoon.
High winds were experienced on Saturday but no cause of the fire has been established yet.
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse updates Sara-Jayne King.
The fire was contained at 4.40 am on Sunday morning, he says.
One firefighter was injured, treated in hospital, and later discharged.
There were no other injuries. A couple of houses were evacuated, but some residents stayed behind.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
Only one house in Rugby Road was damaged as a result of the fire.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
There was no further damage to any property, says Carelse.
Though the fire is under control but will be monitored throughout the day.
The crews will come on at 9 am to relieve the night crew and monitor for any flare-ups.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
He urges people to call the helpline 021 480 7700 as soon as possible when a fire is spotted.
Listen to the update from Jerome Carelse below:
Fire situation in Cape Town.#CapeTown #DeerParkFire #TableMountain pic.twitter.com/2jIKbmDCoO— SLOW (@GoSomewhereSlow) October 31, 2020
#DeerParkFire— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) October 31, 2020
Our thoughts are with our firefighters. Stay strong team as Cape Town stands behind you tonight #DeerPark #TableMountain #TableMountainNationalPark #FireSeason #WCFireSeason #Fire #Wildfire #FireIsEveryonesFight
📸 John Wilson pic.twitter.com/vViULH42ai
#DeerParkFire— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) October 31, 2020
All the best crews #LiveYourWild #SANParks #TableMountain #TableMountainNationalPark #Fire #Wildfire https://t.co/EV3sWlpiOf
Smoke filtering into the neighbourhood from the #DeerParkFire Be safe to all involved fighting the fire. @SANParks @wo_fire @TableMountainNP @vwsfires 🔥🔥 #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/Gqap7smObj— Sonja Delport ❄️ (@Edelweiss_Delp) October 31, 2020
More from Local
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé
Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound.Read More
Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful
Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range.Read More
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens
The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola.Read More
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir
Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.Read More
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle
'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'Read More
Join us for a musical trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela
Sing along with 7de Laan's beloved 'Aggie' as the actress spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?
The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'.Read More
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered
MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
Cape nurdle spill clean-up: How the guilty shipping company can be made to pay
'The damage is almost undeterminable'. Maritime lawyer Anneke Whelan on the process of tracking down the guilty party.Read More