[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained





The fire broke out near Rugby Road in Oranjezicht at around 3.40 pm on Saturday afternoon.

High winds were experienced on Saturday but no cause of the fire has been established yet.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse updates Sara-Jayne King.

The fire was contained at 4.40 am on Sunday morning, he says.

One firefighter was injured, treated in hospital, and later discharged.

There were no other injuries. A couple of houses were evacuated, but some residents stayed behind. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

Only one house in Rugby Road was damaged as a result of the fire. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

There was no further damage to any property, says Carelse.

Though the fire is under control but will be monitored throughout the day.

The crews will come on at 9 am to relieve the night crew and monitor for any flare-ups. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

He urges people to call the helpline 021 480 7700 as soon as possible when a fire is spotted.

Listen to the update from Jerome Carelse below: