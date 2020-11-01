Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow

1 November 2020 8:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Pets
Animals
Cats
Cockatoo
CapeTalk Viral

Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds.

DailyPicksandFlicks shared this adorable video on their YouTube channel.

The creative cockatoo was determined to fit in with his kitty siblings, though they seem a tad unsure about it all.

Watch the video below:


