[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow
DailyPicksandFlicks shared this adorable video on their YouTube channel.
The creative cockatoo was determined to fit in with his kitty siblings, though they seem a tad unsure about it all.
Watch the video below:
