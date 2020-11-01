[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home'
“From Thursday until the start of December you must stay at home, you may only leave home for specific reasons”— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 31, 2020
Boris Johnson announces an England-wide lockdown, saying “Now is the time to take action, because there is no alternative”https://t.co/Aq1IbHukyq pic.twitter.com/WbJXnlAhE9
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the country is headed into a new lockdown for the entire month of November.
UK correspondent Gavin Grey chats to Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.
We're all a little bit down this morning as we wake up her in the UK.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN
The new lockdown will begin on Thursday.
Restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops, places of worship, will all close.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN
Schools, colleges, and universities can and should remain open.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN
But people are being told now, stay at home unless you have a specific reason to leave, like work that can't be done from home, education, essential shopping, going to pick up medicines, or providing care for somebody who is vulnerable.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN
Meeting indoors or in private gardens from people outside your family will not be permitted, he adds.
It has been a U-Turn for the prime minister who was in favour of a more localised approach, but as numbers of Covid-19 increase, he has run out of time.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN
Listen to Gavin Grey below outlining Johnson's new lockdown and a story about a cafe in the Midlands who has broken lockdown rules more than once:
More from World
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again
Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health.Read More
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies
The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died.Read More
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?
The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa.Read More
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19
The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney.Read More
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)
Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068.Read More
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach
Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great white shark mid-air.Read More
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe
"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign
Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid
The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.Read More
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting
Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side.Read More
More from Politics
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle
'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'Read More
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?
The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa.Read More
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered
MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.Read More
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters
"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech in Parliament.Read More
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Mboweni unpacks mid-term budget review
How bad are SA’s debt woes? We'll find out when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his mid-term budget review in Parliament at 2pm.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours
Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.Read More