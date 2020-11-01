Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home'

1 November 2020 10:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Boris Johnson
UK
Lockdown
COVID-19

UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the country is headed into a new lockdown for the entire month of November.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey chats to Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.

We're all a little bit down this morning as we wake up her in the UK.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

The new lockdown will begin on Thursday.

Restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops, places of worship, will all close.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

Schools, colleges, and universities can and should remain open.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

But people are being told now, stay at home unless you have a specific reason to leave, like work that can't be done from home, education, essential shopping, going to pick up medicines, or providing care for somebody who is vulnerable.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

Meeting indoors or in private gardens from people outside your family will not be permitted, he adds.

It has been a U-Turn for the prime minister who was in favour of a more localised approach, but as numbers of Covid-19 increase, he has run out of time.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

Listen to Gavin Grey below outlining Johnson's new lockdown and a story about a cafe in the Midlands who has broken lockdown rules more than once:


