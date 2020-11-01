[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home'





“From Thursday until the start of December you must stay at home, you may only leave home for specific reasons”



Boris Johnson announces an England-wide lockdown, saying “Now is the time to take action, because there is no alternative”https://t.co/Aq1IbHukyq pic.twitter.com/WbJXnlAhE9 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 31, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the country is headed into a new lockdown for the entire month of November.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey chats to Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.

We're all a little bit down this morning as we wake up her in the UK. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

The new lockdown will begin on Thursday.

Restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops, places of worship, will all close. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

Schools, colleges, and universities can and should remain open. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

But people are being told now, stay at home unless you have a specific reason to leave, like work that can't be done from home, education, essential shopping, going to pick up medicines, or providing care for somebody who is vulnerable. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

Meeting indoors or in private gardens from people outside your family will not be permitted, he adds.

It has been a U-Turn for the prime minister who was in favour of a more localised approach, but as numbers of Covid-19 increase, he has run out of time. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

