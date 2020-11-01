Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the hits Nobuhle Mahlasela 31 October 2020 Just the hits Nobuhle Mahlasela 31 October 2020
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound. 1 November 2020 8:05 AM
Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range. 1 November 2020 7:38 AM
[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained One firefighter was injured, treated in hospital, and later discharged. Crews will continue to monitor for flareups on Sunday. 1 November 2020 7:19 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle 'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!' 31 October 2020 12:22 PM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
View all Politics
When can your boss fire you for actions in your personal life? The cheating scandal surrounding TV personality Katlego Maboe raises legal and brand questions around a job contract. 1 November 2020 6:43 AM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
View all Business
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds. 1 November 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died. 31 October 2020 4:40 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again

1 November 2020 10:23 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Movember Campaign
men's health
Movember

Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health.

November means the start of Movember which is most popular around the world where men grow out their moustaches to raise awareness of men's health issues.

Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about Movember this year.

It has been a way of starting a conversation about men's health.

Garron Gsel, Country Manager - Movember Foundation

Take a listen below:


1 November 2020 10:23 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Movember Campaign
men's health
Movember

More from World

Boris Johnson UK elections government Conservative Party 123rfpolitics 123rf

[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home'

1 November 2020 10:08 AM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

James Bond 007 film movie actor Jean Connery 123rf

Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies

31 October 2020 4:40 PM

The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sean-generic-520.jpg

New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?

30 October 2020 5:53 PM

The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

30 October 2020 4:20 PM

The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

asteroid-space-123rf

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

29 October 2020 12:39 PM

Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chris-fallows-air-jawspng

Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach

28 October 2020 10:03 AM

Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great white shark mid-air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe EU European Covid-19 flag facemask surgical 123rf

Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

28 October 2020 9:09 AM

"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boratjpg

[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign

27 October 2020 8:27 PM

Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belgium Covid covid-19 123rf

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

27 October 2020 3:07 PM

The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-goe-on-a-ride-on-plam-treepng

[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting

26 October 2020 11:24 AM

Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

cockatoo-learns-to-meowjpg

[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow

1 November 2020 8:18 AM

Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Substance abuse drug addiction 123rf

Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful

1 November 2020 7:38 AM

Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surprised shocked office workers 123rf

When can your boss fire you for actions in your personal life?

1 November 2020 6:43 AM

The cheating scandal surrounding TV personality Katlego Maboe raises legal and brand questions around a job contract.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-flamepng

[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir

31 October 2020 1:20 PM

Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hillbrow Johannesburg skyline 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rf

Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?

30 October 2020 2:41 PM

The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-maytham-at-mosaic-lodgejpeg

John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest

30 October 2020 6:33 AM

CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-moneyjpg

Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things

29 October 2020 8:43 PM

There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company

29 October 2020 8:24 PM

You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks

29 October 2020 5:17 PM

Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ozone-therapy-skin-salonpng

Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare

29 October 2020 4:06 PM

A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained

Local

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

World Business

Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies

World

EWN Highlights

Santaco commits to work with govt to transform and formalise taxi industry

1 November 2020 9:57 AM

Table Mountain fire contained, 1 firefighter injured

1 November 2020 9:18 AM

Biden: It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home

1 November 2020 8:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA