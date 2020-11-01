[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader
🗳️| BREAKING— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 1, 2020
The newly elected Federal Leader of the DA is John Steenhuisen. 🎉
Together, we can build an open opportunity society for all.
The work to bring Real Hope, Real Change, Now begins. 🇿🇦#DACongress #RealHopeAndChangeNow pic.twitter.com/7A50RS3KOc
🗳️| #DACongress leadership results:— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 1, 2020
DA Chairperson of Federal Council: Helen Zille#RealHopeAndChangeNow pic.twitter.com/JMQtb5HtdG
More from Politics
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home'
UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning.Read More
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle
'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'Read More
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?
The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa.Read More
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered
MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.Read More
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters
"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."Read More
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).Read More
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech in Parliament.Read More
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout
Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff
Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Mboweni unpacks mid-term budget review
How bad are SA’s debt woes? We'll find out when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his mid-term budget review in Parliament at 2pm.Read More
More from Local
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé
Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound.Read More
Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful
Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range.Read More
[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained
One firefighter was injured, treated in hospital, and later discharged. Crews will continue to monitor for flareups on Sunday.Read More
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens
The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola.Read More
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir
Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times.Read More
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle
'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'Read More
Join us for a musical trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela
Sing along with 7de Laan's beloved 'Aggie' as the actress spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?
The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'.Read More
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered
MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More