'Steenhuisen must put his foot down and rule DA with a relatively iron fist'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Is your will valid?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lee-Hendor Ruiters
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
post DA congress reflection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Moriaty
Today at 12:10
Political analysis: post DA congress reflection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:27
Update: Sanparks has moved Khoisan occupiers of Cecilia Forrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks
Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:37
SARS to come down hard on taxpayers – with stricter punishments on the way
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jashwin Baijoo - Associate - Tax, Commercial and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:40
Report: Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 12:45
RFI sheds light on SABC’s Internet streaming plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 12:52
Legal talk: You may retrench employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New food incubator Makers Landing taking shape at V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Westleigh Wilkinson
Today at 13:40
Food - Wilson's Waffles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathalie Sonnet
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Working from home: How unprofessional behaviour could get your fired
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillian Lumb
Today at 14:50
Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claude Lamon
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader Steenhuisen beat Mbali Ntuli in the race for federal party leader at the DA Congress on Sunday. 1 November 2020 2:42 PM
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound. 1 November 2020 8:05 AM
Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range. 1 November 2020 7:38 AM
View all Local
'Steenhuisen must put his foot down and rule DA with a relatively iron fist' Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke says the party must not squander an opportunity presented by the ANC. 2 November 2020 9:08 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle 'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!' 31 October 2020 12:22 PM
View all Politics
SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month Lift Airlines will take to South Africa’s skies from 10 December 2020, says founder Gidon Novick. 2 November 2020 10:32 AM
When can your boss fire you for actions in your personal life? The cheating scandal surrounding TV personality Katlego Maboe raises legal and brand questions around a job contract. 1 November 2020 6:43 AM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
View all Business
SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month Lift Airlines will take to South Africa’s skies from 10 December 2020, says founder Gidon Novick. 2 November 2020 10:32 AM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds. 1 November 2020 8:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died. 31 October 2020 4:40 PM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Steenhuisen must put his foot down and rule DA with a relatively iron fist'

2 November 2020 9:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
DA
John Steenhuisen

Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke says the party must not squander an opportunity presented by the ANC.

Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Democratic Alliance's virtual congress and its future under the newly elected leader, John Steenhuisen.

At least the DA will be relieved after 370-odd days of not having a duly-elected leader, they finally do have someone and someone who garnered about 8% of the support of deletes.

Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

Steenhusien has received a very solid mandate from the party and for the moment can hopefully put the divisive aspects, personality clashes, and general malaise of the past 18 months behind it, suggests Silke.

That's a broad tick for the DA whether you like the DA or not, the party is coming from a position of weakness because of these factors.

Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

Internal party discipline has been considered very weak for a long time, says Silke. Now, it is reported unsuccessful party leader contender Mbali Ntuli has reached a consensus with Steenhuisen on discipline procedures.

You can squander this opportunity the ANC presents you by having ill-discipline within your political party.

Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

Steenhuisen has 80% party support and needs to address this, suggests Silke.

Steenhuisen needs to put his foot down and rule the party with a relatively iron fist. The party simply cannot afford another round of Twitter wars and recriminations among its senior members and I think this will be critical in establishing that foundation.

Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

If not, Silke says the party is 'simply going to perpetuate the mess it had over the last year.'

Listen to the interview below:


2 November 2020 9:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
DA
John Steenhuisen

More from Politics

John Steenhuisen

[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader

1 November 2020 2:42 PM

Steenhuisen beat Mbali Ntuli in the race for federal party leader at the DA Congress on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boris Johnson UK elections government Conservative Party 123rfpolitics 123rf

[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home'

1 November 2020 10:08 AM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andy-kawajpg

Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle

31 October 2020 12:22 PM

'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sean-generic-520.jpg

New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison?

30 October 2020 5:53 PM

The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fikile Ntshangase environmental activist KZN

Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered

30 October 2020 2:05 PM

MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ntuli-steenhuiosenpng

DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters

30 October 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'

29 October 2020 6:51 PM

Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mboweni-mtbpsjpg

Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation

29 October 2020 12:55 PM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201028 Mboweni1

SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout

28 October 2020 7:08 PM

Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muslim cemetery

City of Cape Town sets record straight: no after-hours Muslim burial tariff

28 October 2020 2:00 PM

Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says it is not true that the Muslim burial rate has increased.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Steenhuisen must put his foot down and rule DA with a relatively iron fist'

Politics

[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained

Local

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

World Business

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Class of 2020 has overcome difficulties that's tested hardened adults

2 November 2020 10:35 AM

Bail hearing for Bushiris, co-accused resumes in Pretoria court

2 November 2020 10:10 AM

Mbalula to establish task team to implement changes needed in taxi industry

2 November 2020 9:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA