'Steenhuisen must put his foot down and rule DA with a relatively iron fist'
Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Democratic Alliance's virtual congress and its future under the newly elected leader, John Steenhuisen.
At least the DA will be relieved after 370-odd days of not having a duly-elected leader, they finally do have someone and someone who garnered about 8% of the support of deletes.Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy
Steenhusien has received a very solid mandate from the party and for the moment can hopefully put the divisive aspects, personality clashes, and general malaise of the past 18 months behind it, suggests Silke.
That's a broad tick for the DA whether you like the DA or not, the party is coming from a position of weakness because of these factors.Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy
Internal party discipline has been considered very weak for a long time, says Silke. Now, it is reported unsuccessful party leader contender Mbali Ntuli has reached a consensus with Steenhuisen on discipline procedures.
You can squander this opportunity the ANC presents you by having ill-discipline within your political party.Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy
Steenhuisen has 80% party support and needs to address this, suggests Silke.
Steenhuisen needs to put his foot down and rule the party with a relatively iron fist. The party simply cannot afford another round of Twitter wars and recriminations among its senior members and I think this will be critical in establishing that foundation.Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst - Political Futures Consultancy
If not, Silke says the party is 'simply going to perpetuate the mess it had over the last year.'
Listen to the interview below:
