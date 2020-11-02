SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Is your will valid?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lee-Hendor Ruiters
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
post DA congress reflection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Moriaty
Today at 12:10
Political analysis: post DA congress reflection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:27
Update: Sanparks has moved Khoisan occupiers of Cecilia Forrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli - Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks
Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli
Reynold "Rey" Thakuli - General Manager for Media Relations at SANParks
Today at 12:37
SARS to come down hard on taxpayers – with stricter punishments on the way
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jashwin Baijoo - Associate - Tax, Commercial and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:40
Report: Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 12:45
RFI sheds light on SABC’s Internet streaming plans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 12:52
Legal talk: You may retrench employees if they unreasonably refuse to accept changes to employment contracts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New food incubator Makers Landing taking shape at V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Westleigh Wilkinson
Today at 13:40
Food - Wilson's Waffles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathalie Sonnet
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Working from home: How unprofessional behaviour could get your fired
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillian Lumb
Today at 14:50
Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claude Lamon
SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month

2 November 2020 10:32 AM
Tags:
domestic travel
Gidon Novick
lift
NEw Airline
Lift Airlines
domestic airline
Kulula founder

Lift Airlines will take to South Africa’s skies from 10 December 2020, says founder Gidon Novick.

Novick has partnered with Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft, to launch Lift Airlines.

The name 'Lift' was chosen from more than 25,000 suggested names submitted by the public. Other suggestions included ‘Djyrynie’, ‘Planey McPlaneface’ and ‘Gravy Plane’ for the new airline.

Lift will take to the skies from 10 December 2020.

The initial route will be Johannesburg to Cape Town and consumers can expect ticket sales to open in the next two weeks.

Novick, the former joint CEO of Comair and the founder of Kulula, says Lift will operate using a flexible business model because of the current uncertainty in the airline industry.

He says Lift is aimed at locals who want to explore all the beauty that South Africa has to offer.

RELATED: Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon

We couldn't come up with a good name ourselves, so we needed a bit of help... We ended up getting 25,000 responses and some amazing names and ended up choosing 'Lift'.

Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines

We're going to get going in December. It's a completely unusual, bizarre time.

Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines

Of course, we're worried about a second wave, but in tandem with that South Africans are really travelling again.

Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines

South Africans are discovering South Africa. It's one of the most beautiful, sought-after tourist destinations in the world, and there's a lot more exploring to do.

Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines

It's a risky time [to start]. The demand side is very uncertain... The key to that is to have flexibility, to be able to ramp up and ramp down [operations] very quickly because of the fact that demand is so uncertain.

Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines

We're not going to position ourselves on price, we're going to position ourselves on value.

Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines

Listen to Gidon Novick on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


