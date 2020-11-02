SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month
Novick has partnered with Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft, to launch Lift Airlines.
The name 'Lift' was chosen from more than 25,000 suggested names submitted by the public. Other suggestions included ‘Djyrynie’, ‘Planey McPlaneface’ and ‘Gravy Plane’ for the new airline.
Lift will take to the skies from 10 December 2020.
The initial route will be Johannesburg to Cape Town and consumers can expect ticket sales to open in the next two weeks.
Novick, the former joint CEO of Comair and the founder of Kulula, says Lift will operate using a flexible business model because of the current uncertainty in the airline industry.
He says Lift is aimed at locals who want to explore all the beauty that South Africa has to offer.
We couldn't come up with a good name ourselves, so we needed a bit of help... We ended up getting 25,000 responses and some amazing names and ended up choosing 'Lift'.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines
We're going to get going in December. It's a completely unusual, bizarre time.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines
Of course, we're worried about a second wave, but in tandem with that South Africans are really travelling again.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines
South Africans are discovering South Africa. It's one of the most beautiful, sought-after tourist destinations in the world, and there's a lot more exploring to do.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines
It's a risky time [to start]. The demand side is very uncertain... The key to that is to have flexibility, to be able to ramp up and ramp down [operations] very quickly because of the fact that demand is so uncertain.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines
We're not going to position ourselves on price, we're going to position ourselves on value.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lift Airlines
Listen to Gidon Novick on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
